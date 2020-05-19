Examining the latest NAU academic progress rate report

The men's basketball program hit a 934 score for its multi-year report for the second straight season, barely above the 930 minimum and good for last among Big Sky programs.

However, the Lumberjacks did post their highest single-year score since 2012-13 at 980 for the 2018-19 academic year -- well above the 918 single-year mark in 2017-18.

The uptick for the men's basketball team -- which occurred following the end of former head coach Jack Murphy's final year with the program -- coincided with a lack of transfers that the program had seen in years past and the benefit of graduate transfers who positively affect the score. The near 60-point jump was the largest single-year improvement of any Northern Arizona program.

The football team posted a 944 multi-year score -- last among Big Sky schools -- and a 946 single-year mark that was reported following former head coach Jerome Souers' final season. The multi-year score saw a bump of four points and the single-year mark was an 11-point improvement, showing the team is trending slightly upward.

Women's basketball also saw a notable jump from its previous single-year mark of 955, hitting 983 for the 2018-19 academic year. The team's multi-year rate also increased, going from 965 to 974.