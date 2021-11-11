Enoch Watson taking steps as a leader for Coconino football

The numbers don’t necessarily stand out for Coconino sophomore Enoch Watson -- just 338 passing yards and three touchdown passes through seven games -- but the sophomore starting quarterback’s impact on the Panthers this season has gone far beyond simply passing the ball.
The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon) have seen the young signal caller develop throughout the course of the season.
There have been flashes of brilliance, such as a 49-21 win at Marcos de Niza early in the season that saw Watson throw all three of this year’s touchdown passes. But mostly, the Panthers have relied on him to control a traditionally run-heavy offense that flows through a complex playbook. When there is constant movement and there are several running backs that can capably move the Panthers down the field, Watson is the conductor.
And, when teams least expect it, the Panthers can call a play-action or rollout pass, utilizing Watson’s natural ability.
“Our quarterbacks have to be leaders. They have to understand the system, because there’s a lot going on. We put a lot of pressure on them to know what each position does, so when there’s questions from anyone else -- linemen, receivers, backfield, whatever -- they know they can turn to him and trust him,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.
“It’s a challenge because, with how many runs plays we have, there’s all different stuff to do, and you have to be ready for what happens. They rely on me, they rely on the plays I call in the huddle, everything, so I have to be ready,” Watson added.
Throughout the summer, in seven-on-seven passing leagues and practice, the team recognized Watson’s ability to pass, specifically his solid arm strength at a young age. At one point in June in Phoenix, the Panthers, led by Watson, nearly took down several-time champion Saguaro in a passing tournament. The Sabercats escaped by just a touchdown, and ended up winning the 32-team competition.
It was one of the moments the Panthers staff started to realize Watson’s potential. As a young player with no varsity experience, though, they had to ease him into the offense.
So far, Coconino is pleased with the process.
“For him it’s been about development. We see the talent and he’s maturing every day. It’s really a process, and I think the team recognize that as well, so they embrace him,” Lapsley said.
Watson said he has seen the growth in himself, as well. Some of his knowledge comes from daily talks with his brother Pierson Watson, a junior linebacker on Coconino’s defense. They often exchange notes, and one of the Panthers’ top tacklers gives the quarterback suggestions about what he could do to avoid opposing defenders.
They are also competitive, which drives the younger brother to improve.
“He’s always trying to get me with a big lick, but obviously he can’t because I’m a quarterback. But we still talk that crap,” Watson said. “He helps me a lot, just talking from his point of view on defense. I think that has made a big difference for me getting here.”
There have been some tougher days for Watson in his development, too, though. In last Friday’s 48-31 loss at Lake Havasu, the Panthers ran a wildcat-type formation they call “Black” on many plays. Rather than having Enoch take the shotgun snap, Coconino inserted junior Jacob Clouse to hand the ball off or run himself. Those plays left Watson on the sideline as the offense moved down the field.
While difficult to stomach at points, Watson knew he still had a role to play.
“It was tough running ‘Black’, but when it’s that I try to keep the boys up on the sideline, keep the leadership and energy up,” he said.
The Panthers are set to visit Flagstaff on Friday, in what will be Watson’s first start against the bitter crosstown rival. It is just the latest stop on a journey of improvement he has enjoyed so far.
“It’s been really fun, a real journey as a team to be here as a sophomore playing on varsity, being part of this group,” Watson said.