Enoch Watson taking steps as a leader for Coconino football

The numbers don’t necessarily stand out for Coconino sophomore Enoch Watson -- just 338 passing yards and three touchdown passes through seven games -- but the sophomore starting quarterback’s impact on the Panthers this season has gone far beyond simply passing the ball.

The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon) have seen the young signal caller develop throughout the course of the season.

There have been flashes of brilliance, such as a 49-21 win at Marcos de Niza early in the season that saw Watson throw all three of this year’s touchdown passes. But mostly, the Panthers have relied on him to control a traditionally run-heavy offense that flows through a complex playbook. When there is constant movement and there are several running backs that can capably move the Panthers down the field, Watson is the conductor.

And, when teams least expect it, the Panthers can call a play-action or rollout pass, utilizing Watson’s natural ability.

“Our quarterbacks have to be leaders. They have to understand the system, because there’s a lot going on. We put a lot of pressure on them to know what each position does, so when there’s questions from anyone else -- linemen, receivers, backfield, whatever -- they know they can turn to him and trust him,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.