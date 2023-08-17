Tommy Ellis is the high end of what the Northern Arizona football coaches hope for when they sign a walk-on player.

Ellis, a fourth-year junior linebacker, has gone from an ultra-productive high school linebacker with few recruiting prospects to a walk-on to a mainstay in the Lumberjacks defense over the course of his career in Flagstaff.

“If you asked me when I came here, there was no doubt in my mind that this is where I was going to end up. I know if I just stuck to doing the right things, this would pan out,” Ellis said.

He graduated from Glendale Mountain Ridge High School in 2020 after leading the Mountain Lions with 143 total tackles and 17 tackles for loss in his senior year. The Mountain Lions went 5-5 in the 2019 regular season and made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. It was a surprising turnaround, given that Mountain Ridge had gone 0-10 the prior season.

Ellis’s production and leadership were motivators for the varsity team’s success.

But in 2020, he had mostly Division III offers, other than a school a few hours north in Flagstaff that gave him a chance as a preferred walk-on.

He went through the typical journey of an underclassman. He got a few special teams reps in the spring 2021 season, and a few more in the fall of 2021, while getting action on the scouting team in practice. He looked up to past leaders such as Harrison Beemiller, who graduated after his playing days as linebacker and became an assistant coach in 2021.

Ellis progressed through the ranks even more and in 2022 became a regular starter and contributor on defense. Although the Lumberjacks went just 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky) and the defense struggled mightily at many points in the conference schedule, Ellis was a bright spot.

“With playing more, you make a play here or there and you start to gain more confidence. You start rolling with that, and last year I got pretty comfortable being out there on the field, so I want to build off that,” Ellis said.

He finished the season with 38 total tackles and three tackles for loss. His most productive game came in a 24-10 win at Idaho State on Oct. 22, 2022. He finished that day with 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

While Ellis wasn’t immediately ready to challenge for a role on the defense right away — few freshmen are, much less the walk-ons — coach Chris Ball was always impressed with the linebacker’s potential.

“He’s really knowledgeable about the game and our defense. He’s a good communicator and is really consistent. And he had a great summer, so he brings a lot to our football team,” Ball said.

Ellis, and his growth, are a byproduct of Northern Arizona’s Lumberjack Scholarship. The university grants full tuition to graduates of the state’s high schools with exceptional GPAs. Ellis was one of those graduates, and has continued with the trend by being named to the Big Sky All-Academic team twice in his college career.

The scholarship allows fringe high school recruits, like Ellis, to be eligible to play for the Lumberjacks without burning one of the limited football scholarships that Northern Arizona can offer. In this case, the bet worked out splendidly.

“They’re good players and we recruit them and treat them just like scholarship guys, but they don’t count against the scholarship limit,” Ball said. “That’s what you bring them on campus for, to compete for the starting job.”

The Lumberjacks haven’t announced a depth chart at this point of the preseason, but Ellis has been running with the first and second defenses throughout practice and will undoubtedly be a factor on the defense again this season in some fashion.

He credits his rise to his willingness to train and his faith.

“It seems like yesterday that I got here to campus. When we welcomed the freshmen in a few weeks ago, it brought me back to thinking about those days. The journey has been crazy but I love it,” Ellis said. “We have a motto at our church that winning has a look to it. When you’re doing the right things and following the path, there’s a certain energy you bring. I try to do that every day.”

Northern Arizona will open its 2023 fall season at Arizona in Tucson on Sept. 2.