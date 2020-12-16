Early signing day: NAU football signs 16 from Arizona in 21-member class

In recruiting for last year's recruiting class, the Northern Arizona football coaching staff heavily tapped into the state of Arizona, signing 15 scholarship athletes from the state out of 30 total commitments.
This year the percentage of in-state recruits coming to play for the Lumberjacks rose even higher.
The program announced its 21-member early-signing class Wednesday, the first batch as more could come by national signing day in February.
What stands out immediately: 16 of the 21 hail from Arizona, well over half of the class so far. Second-year head coach Chris Ball clearly has a target state.
Before Ball came on board, the Lumberjacks had not brought in more than 11 Arizona scholarship players since 2015. In back-to-back classes, Ball's first two he has fully recruited, that number has gone up to 15 and 16 -- half of the 2020 class and, so far, the bulk of the 2021 class.
And it isn't like the Lumberjacks are getting bad talent. According to recruiting website Rivals.com, Northern Arizona has the top recruiting class in the Big Sky Conference, signing five players who are ranked as three-star recruits in the site's system.
Of those five, three are from Arizona in Saguaro lineman Alani Ma'afu, Centennial offensive tackle Caiden Miles and Saguaro athlete Xander Werner. Northern Arizona also signed three athletes who Rivals has as two stars in Corona Del Sol linebacker Jake Schmitt, Desert Edge defensive end Zach Blackwood and Hamilton athlete Brady Shough.
All the players ranked by Rivals that Northern Arizona signed had offers from FBS teams -- including some with Pac-12 and others with Power 5 offers.
"NAU Football is excited to have each of these young men joining our team," Ball in a statement. "They possess and exhibit each of our core values. This class is another big step towards us winning a Big Sky Championship. We are excited to get to work!"
None of the players announced Wednesday are from northern Arizona schools.
Familiar ties
Northern Arizona is now going to have a trio of brothers on the team -- all who played high school ball in Arizona. Yes, three brothers, all defensive linemen.
Richard Kwete is coming in as a true freshman, while his brother Cosmas Kwete announced a few months ago he will transfer from Washington State to Northern Arizona. The two join brother Eloi Kwete, who had a solid freshman season in 2019 for Northern Arizona with five tackles for loss and three sacks in eight games and four starts.
With all three so close in age -- Eloi and Cosmas are twins -- there is a legitimate chance the Lumberjacks could roll out all three on the defensive line at once at some point during their careers in Flagstaff.
Position breakdown
For the second straight signing class, at least so far, half of the signing class is made of offensive and defensive linemen.
The 2020 class had 15 players who play in the trenches, while the 2021 early signing class has 10, five from each side of the ball. Ball noted after his first season he wanted his team to get bigger; clearly bolstering the lines is a part of that.
The rest of the positions brought in are: three defensive backs, one inside linebacker, two tight ends, one wide receiver, one running back, one quarterback and two athletes who played just about all spots in high school.
Next season
Northern Arizona is slated to start the spring regular season in February, opening against Montana at home. None of the incoming freshmen will be eligible to play in the spring even if they graduate high school early.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
