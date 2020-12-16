Early signing day: NAU football signs 16 from Arizona in 21-member class

In recruiting for last year's recruiting class, the Northern Arizona football coaching staff heavily tapped into the state of Arizona, signing 15 scholarship athletes from the state out of 30 total commitments.

This year the percentage of in-state recruits coming to play for the Lumberjacks rose even higher.

The program announced its 21-member early-signing class Wednesday, the first batch as more could come by national signing day in February.

What stands out immediately: 16 of the 21 hail from Arizona, well over half of the class so far. Second-year head coach Chris Ball clearly has a target state.

Before Ball came on board, the Lumberjacks had not brought in more than 11 Arizona scholarship players since 2015. In back-to-back classes, Ball's first two he has fully recruited, that number has gone up to 15 and 16 -- half of the 2020 class and, so far, the bulk of the 2021 class.

And it isn't like the Lumberjacks are getting bad talent. According to recruiting website Rivals.com, Northern Arizona has the top recruiting class in the Big Sky Conference, signing five players who are ranked as three-star recruits in the site's system.