Eagles win Summit division on boys side, while girls squad takes second at Peaks Invitational

With three of its runners finishing in the top 10 of the Boys Summit division, the Division II Flagstaff Eagles edged D-III Salpointe Catholic Saturday at the Peaks Invitational for an early-season victory at Buffalo Park.

The Flagstaff boys team ended the day with the low score of 44 points, with Salpointe registering 48. Eagles senior Lance Harris led his squad with a third-place overall finish, clocking a 17:52.9 for the 5,000-meter course.

Eagles senior Ryan Hatch provided a seventh-place finish at 18:06.1, with freshman teammate Cole Troxler placing 10th overall in 18:19.8. Flagstaff's McKay Dunn finished in 14th and Robert Parker crossed the finish line in 20th.

Mia Hall,a junior, was the first Flagstaff Eagles athlete to finish on the girls side of the Summit division, finishing in third place with a time 20:02.9. The Eagles were second as a team with 68 points, as D-I Desert Vista won handily with the low score of 49 points and a 5:06 spread.

Flagstaff's Kristin Harris placed ninth in 22:01.4, with Makennah Mitchell and Belle Ciminieri ending their day with 13th- and 18th-place finishes, respectively.