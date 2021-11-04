Eagles volleyball completes playoff comeback, beats Patriots 3-2

It was a nail-biter at points, but the No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team defeated the No. 11 American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek Patriots 3-2 Thursday in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs at home.
The Eagles went down a set two times -- 0-1 and 2-1 -- but battled back in both instances to extend the match, and ultimately win in a tiebreaker to keep their season alive.
“I just had to keep a positive mindset. I was like, ‘We’re not going to lose on our last time playing on this court,’ and I just kept saying that. And we did it,” said senior outside hitter Gracelyn Nez.
Flagstaff played its worst set of the entire match to open the playoffs. ALA played scrappy defense from the beginning, extending points that Flagstaff would normally put away quickly against other opponents. It resulted in the Eagles committing several errors.
The Patriots took an 8-2 lead, capitalizing on consecutive unforced errors, and got up as much as 19-7. The Eagles simply could not get out of their own way, and ALA stunned Flagstaff by winning the first set 25-11 to take a 1-0 overall lead.
Eagles coach Beth Haglin told the girls in the ensuing huddle that they just needed to tighten up. If they did so, the Eagles would have a chance to come back.
“I basically told them, ’You’re the better team. But you’re not playing like it. Their points are coming off of our mistakes. When you take care of the ball, you have the opportunity to put it down and do it,’ because we were just giving them roll shots, not even really hitting the ball. So we had to get aggressive and play our game instead of theirs,” she said.
Her advice worked.
Flagstaff was much more efficient to start the second set. The Eagles took a 10-6 lead by cutting back on unforced errors and forcing the Patriots to win points rather than have them gifted to them. The Eagles kept that lead until the Patriots tied the set at 14-14.
From that point, the two traded points until it was tied at 23-23. The Patriots won the ensuing rally and had a chance, at 24-23, to take a 2-0 overall lead. However, their serve went out, Flagstaff won the next point on an errant kill attempt, and Nez swung to hit a ball in the Patriots’ back corner to eek out a 26-24 win and tie the match at 1-1.
“We’ve always been that program that we never see ourselves down. This team has struggled with that because when they get down they keep spiraling down, and you saw that in the first set. But it was nice to see them pull together after that,” Haglin said. “I think by squeaking that one out it gave them confidence.”
The Patriots came out hot in the third set, though, determined to take another lead. Rather than simply get the ball back over, the Patriots’ hitters started swinging well to end points with kills.
The Patriots led the whole way, steadily leading by a few points until they got to a 24-20 lead. Flagstaff thwarted ALA on three set points, but ultimately fell 25-22 and the Patriots took a 2-1 lead.
The two teams battled again in the fourth set, trading points all the way until a 17-17 tie. Nez recorded a kill and two aces to take a 20-17 lead, and the Eagles hung on. Senior Bridget Bond recorded a kill to give the Eagles a set point at 24-19, and a mishit kill attempt by the Patriots allowed Flagstaff to tie the match at 2-2.
ALA kept rallies going long in the tiebreaker, but Flagstaff was patient and ran out to a 5-0 lead behind smart, calm play.
“When the volleys go that long, look for the open holes. Pots open, corner shots are open, everyone’s bunching up. So when everyone is scrambling around, be smart, and do something good with the ball instead of just throwing it over,” Haglin said.
The Eagles kept the lead, and won 15-11 to complete the comeback victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
With the win, Flagstaff pushes its record to 15-3 (10-2 Grand Canyon) and the Eagles will face No. 3 Estrella Foothills on the road on Tuesday.
Haglin said she was proud of the way Flagstaff was able to overcome the deficit in Thursday’s match, but noted that against tougher opponents the Eagles need to start more efficiently.
“We’ve got to play our game instead of being so sloppy in the beginning, because they’ll take the momentum off of that. Our tendency is one sloppy match and then a good one, so hopefully the next one is a good one,” she said.