Eagles volleyball completes playoff comeback, beats Patriots 3-2

It was a nail-biter at points, but the No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team defeated the No. 11 American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek Patriots 3-2 Thursday in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs at home.

The Eagles went down a set two times -- 0-1 and 2-1 -- but battled back in both instances to extend the match, and ultimately win in a tiebreaker to keep their season alive.

“I just had to keep a positive mindset. I was like, ‘We’re not going to lose on our last time playing on this court,’ and I just kept saying that. And we did it,” said senior outside hitter Gracelyn Nez.

Flagstaff played its worst set of the entire match to open the playoffs. ALA played scrappy defense from the beginning, extending points that Flagstaff would normally put away quickly against other opponents. It resulted in the Eagles committing several errors.

The Patriots took an 8-2 lead, capitalizing on consecutive unforced errors, and got up as much as 19-7. The Eagles simply could not get out of their own way, and ALA stunned Flagstaff by winning the first set 25-11 to take a 1-0 overall lead.

Eagles coach Beth Haglin told the girls in the ensuing huddle that they just needed to tighten up. If they did so, the Eagles would have a chance to come back.