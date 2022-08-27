Eagles surge late, improve in scrimmage against Lake Havasu

The Flagstaff Eagles football team is now just a week from the start of the regular season after taking on Lake Havasu in a scrimmage Saturday morning at Flagstaff High School.

The opposing offenses and defenses each took around 50 to 55 snaps, playing in a controlled environment against a real opponent for the first time. There was a bit of sloppiness -- not completely unexpected in the first real taste of competition this season -- but overall the Eagles appeared encouraged.

“What I wanted to see mainly was whether we’re ready to play Friday night. And I think we are. I’m excited about what I saw,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said.

Coach Sean Manning is addressing the huddle before the scrimmage pic.twitter.com/lkm5NXYvQ4 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 27, 2022

The Eagles defense played a stout game, especially toward the end of the scrimmage. In the first 10-play drive, it gave up a touchdown but took some motivation from it. A Lake Havasu runner reaching for the goal line was forced into a fumble. The Knights recovered in the end zone for a score, but Flagstaff’s starting defense walked off the field knowing they had played relatively well and had a chance at a turnover.

The group kept fighting, making it difficult for the Knights, a good offensive team, to move the ball consistently. Playing well in the second half of the scrimmage between the two 4A Conference programs showed some depth for the Eagles in a few key spots.

“I saw that we might have a couple of No. 2s that are ready to come up and be on the first unit. That’s what this type of thing exposes. It made us confident that we’re doing the right things,” Manning said.

He added: “Maybe when we get deeper into the game, when you’ve got guys getting tired, you have to depend on the twos or maybe even the threes, so you want to see them playing well."

Offensively, the Eagles showed a few flashes of greatness but also had a few undisciplined plays. No moment showed this more obviously than when freshman quarterback Chase Brown hit senior Holden Sena for what appeared to be a 60-yard touchdown pass on Flagstaff’s first drive. The play was called back, though, as one of Flagstaff’s linemen was called for an ineligible receiver penalty.

The moment had shades of 2021, as the Eagles had too many flags in key spots on both sides of the ball last season. Penalties cost them opportunities to stay in games, especially in the middle few games of the year.

A few mistakes again hurt the Eagles Saturday, but Manning said that the way the players handle them will show what they are capable of when the season begins. Especially when the Eagles did not use their entire spread of plays, the mental aspect of the game was what mattered most.

“I also want to see from the kids how they respond. That kind of thing can happen in a game, sometimes several times. It’s about handling the adversity of something like that,” he said.

And, like the defense, the offense began to click in the second half of the scrimmage. Brown and junior Brock Maier both made a few solid throws, switching series as the quarterback. The offensive line looked strong and made some holes to run through.

The key play of the second half offensively came from Brown, who threw a touchdown pass on the last full series in the back of the end zone.

Toe-tapping TD on a throw from Chase Brown pic.twitter.com/Vvl3YMDWyB — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 27, 2022

“It definitely pumped me up,” Brown said of the play, his first touchdown pass in a high school uniform. “I came into this a little nervous, like everyone was before the first game. But once I threw that it told me, ‘I’m here, I can do this.’”

The Eagles left the field with their heads high. Despite some early issues, late, solid play on both sides of the ball showed the players what they can do if things go well.

“Overall we just kept going. Every penalty, we learned from it. I think we played very well overall. We’ve got to pick up a little bit on those mistakes, but if we change that we could be unbeatable,” Brown said.

Flagstaff will open the regular season against 5A Camelback on Saturday at home in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.