Eagles start girls soccer season with new coach Savannah Berry

There are immediate expectations for Savannah Berry as the new head coach of the Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team ahead of this season.

After a state championship in the 2019-20 season and a semifinal appearance last year after going 9-3 (4-1 Grand Canyon Region) in the regular season -- with many of the same girls back on the roster -- the Eagles have become accustomed to winning.

The former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks player and volunteer coach -- among other roles such as a professional beach soccer player -- was brought into the program in late October to replace Holly Jones after the latter was dismissed from the Flagstaff Unified School District. Berry said she is ready for the challenge.

Jones bullying allegation hearing ends, conclusion to come The hearing for Sinagua Middle School teacher and Flagstaff High School girls soccer coach H…

“I’m walking into an awesome program. The past coach left this team in such a great place...And these girls are in a really good mindset of being ready to learn and compete, so it makes my job a lot easier,” she said. “This is my first time in a head coaching position. I always thought it would be a hard time going into this from a player to head coach, but with these girls, I’m inspired to be even better and have this group do what we can.”

As with any new hire, there was a bit of a feeling-out process early. However, displaying her knowledge of the game and enthusiasm, the girls have built a quick bond with their new coach.

“It’s been a pretty easy transition. Some of us were nervous about having a new coach and not knowing each other, but it’s been really good so far,” said senior Karina Fuhrmann.

“For the most part, it’s the same group of girls, so it’s not too big of a change. We’re all still here for each other, and the team didn’t change much other than the person running it,” junior Taylor West added.

The talented group, known for its solid defense when in its best form -- take the 0-0 win on penalty kicks in the 2019-20 or 10 shutouts last year, for example -- will possibly be molded into more of an attacking side. Such a style is something Berry wants to add as a bit of her own identity to the Eagles in her first season.

Starting with the well-rounded back line and midfielders able to keep the ball, Flagstaff will look to hold possession and make smart runs from all angles, putting less pressure on its own defense.

“I like the direct style of play, but I also love possession. I had the opportunity to play abroad, play in different countries. And I’ve taken away from that is really keeping possession of the ball. Instead of just going laterally, we’re going down the line and using the sidelines to get the ball down the field,” Berry said.

“We’ve always been a pretty defensive team, and I still think we are, but we’re going to try to move the ball and make the offense just as good,” added senior Hailey Schlenker.

Flagstaff begins its 2021-22 campaign with a home match on Tuesday versus Seton Catholic, which was also a playoff team last season and went 9-2 on the way to winning the Desert Sky Region.

Flagstaff’s new identity will be challenged right away. But, if things work out between Berry and her talented roster, the Eagles could find success early in the season.

“That’s our goal: to win state. I think if things go our way we have a chance,” junior Keira Robertson said.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Sentinels is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0