Eagles softball gives up no-hitter in loss to Greenway

Flagstaff Eagles softball was on the wrong side of a no-hitter on Wednesday, as Greenway allowed just one baserunner on a walk in an 8-0 victory at Flagstaff High School.

Greenway junior Kaitlyn Terry struck out 18 Flagstaff batters, including a streak of 12 consecutive strikeouts, and played the whole game. She also

“Her rise-ball was really strong and we just chased it. It’s something else, she’s a great pitcher,” Flagstaff coach Ray Hernandez said.

The Eagles, who fell in a low-scoring, 2-0 game to Greenway in the first round of the 2021 4A Conference playoffs, were similarly timid swinging the bat in this season’s rematch and rarely could put the ball in play.

Flagstaff sophomore Giana Baca drew a walk in the first at-bat of the game. She would be the only batter to reach base -- saving the Eagles from conceding a perfect game -- and her pop fly in the sixth inning was the lone time a Flagstaff batter got the ball outside of Greenway’s infield.

“The only thing I was telling them was, ‘She’s throwing so hard, that we need to try to bunt the ball,’ but for some reason they were afraid to bunt,” Hernandez said. “They’d put the bat up there and pull it back and it’s a strike. We just need a little more discipline at the plate.”

Terry also was the offensive leader for the Demons, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and smashing a second two-run shot in the top of the seventh.

Baca had a solid first three innings on the mound for the Eagles -- Terry’s homer was the only major mistake -- but having a major threat on the mound during the bottom of each inning created pressure for the Flagstaff pitcher.

“When you see somebody that good it just makes the girls more nervous,” Hernandez said.

Flagstaff trailed 4-0 after five innings, and, in the top of the sixth frame, Gracie Schmitz took the mound for the Eagles and immediately pitched Greenway into a double-play to end the inning.

The play was the result of solid fielding all game from the Eagles. Beside a dropped ball in the first inning, Flagstaff was errorless throughout the contest. Suc a performance was a bit of a bright spot in an otherwise-difficult game.

“The defense is really solid. It’s been that way since last year, and now if we can put 50% of that effort into hitting we’ll be solid all-around,” Hernandez said.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon) will face another difficult test when the Cactus Cobras visit Flagstaff on Friday. There are few pitchers quite as talented as Terry anywhere in Arizona, but Hernandez said Flagstaff needs to not be scared to battle against skilled opponents moving forward.

“We will meet other pitchers like that. Mingus has one, Coconino has one, so we’ve got to be ready for those or else we’ll struggle,” he said.

