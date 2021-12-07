Eagles soccer wins coach Berry's first game

Flagstaff started the Savannah Berry era well Tuesday, as the Eagles girls soccer team defeated Seton Catholic 2-0 in their season opener at home.

Following the shutout victory, the Eagles girls huddled around Berry, who is in her first season as head coach, and cheered for the new leader’s first win.

“It feels really good, and I’m proud of the girls. Everyone showed up ready to play. Our bench is deep, so there wasn’t a dropoff, and it was just great across the board,” Berry said.

Flagstaff dominated possession of the ball from the beginning of the match. The Eagles had a few chances near the Sentinels’ end, and appeared to be on the precipice of scoring.

In the eighth minute, senior Karina Fuhrmann stole a ball from the Sentinels about 30 yards from the goal. She looked up and made a quick pass to senior Brisa Arangure, who struck the ball low into the left corner of the goal for the opening score.

“I was actually going to shoot, but it didn’t work out. Luckily my teammate was there and she finished it,” Fuhrmann said. “Especially to score early in the game and not have to wait for it, that’s big. So that was important for the start.”

The Eagles kept up the pressure offensively, utilizing their depth to substitute in fresh bodies. In the 13th minute, Berry subbed out the entire three attackers, and then did it again in the 25th minute.

Having that depth is uncommon, and Berry said she plans to keep switching out players frequently throughout the season.

“I have confidence in each of the players, so a switch like that is not detrimental to us, which is super unique and exciting,” she said.

Flagstaff had a short lull for about 10 minutes, but with 3:10 left in the game, junior Ciara Garcia scored a second goal for the Eagles. They stole another ball, passed to her, and she dribbled around Seton Catholic’s goalkeeper and easily put the ball in the back of the net.

The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime.

Just four minutes into the second half, junior Audrey Hutton stole a pass from the Sentinels’ goalkeeper, and shot a ball that went just wide.

A few minutes later, sophomore Davy Mokelke had a shot go past the goalkeeper that barely missed, hitting off the right post. The Eagles could not finish any more chances to add to the lead, but Berry said she was proud of their run-up play.

“I think our opportunities were there. The hardest thing is to get a team to put themselves in a situation to score those goals. We’re getting ourselves there, which is exciting, so now we’ve just got to finish even more of them,” Berry said.

Seton started to put a few extra players forward late, in an attempt to tie the game with a couple goals. But Flagstaff, like it had done all of last season, played well defensively and shut the Sentinels down without senior goalkeeper Lianna Albert having to register a save.

It was the type of defense Berry expects from the group. She believes if the Eagles can keep up that effort, and finish more chances offensively with goals, that Flagstaff will be solid all season.

“Having a solid defense and having people you can rely on is super important. But we also changed our complete back line as well, so we’re in a situation where the depth allows us to have everyone playing a crucial part of the game,” she said.

Flagstaff (1-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will play a road match on Thursday at Marcos de Niza.

