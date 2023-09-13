Flagstaff football coach Mickey Clements was pretty direct about the state of the Eagles, who are winless heading into the fourth week of the season.

“We tell the guys that 0-3 is obviously not where we want to be. We’re right there, and we’ve got to compete and finish. But at the same time we’re just a few points away from being 2-1 with a loss to a really good team from Las Vegas,” he said. “But we’ve got to learn how to be competitors, because it’s frustrating. We want the kids to be able to experience that win, and I think it will feel really special when we get that first one.”

In a sense, he’s correct.

Of the Eagles’ three losses, one came by two points to Greenway, 35-33, and last Friday Flagstaff lost 14-13 to Winslow.

A score or big play here or there would have been enough to turn the tide in either of the contests.

Now, in its journey to capture its first win, Flagstaff will leave town for the first time this season. The Eagles are set to visit the Desert Sunrise Golden Hawks on Friday in Maricopa for a 4A Conference battle.

Like the Eagles, the Golden Hawks have yet to win this season. Desert Sunrise, as a school, is only in its third academic year, and the Golden Hawks boast a varsity team for the first time school history.

“We went from a rivalry of 100 years against Winslow to a team playing its first season of varsity football,” Clements said, smiling.

But, despite its record of 0-2, Desert Sunrise has shown a bit of promise. It fell 56-7 to Glendale, a solid 4A team, in the opener, but lost just 21-17 at Copper Canyon last Friday -- when junior running back Alexander Jones ran for 106 yards and a touchdown in the game, while also adding 98 yards and a touchdown on a pair of receptions.

Clements has been impressed in the little bit he’s seen of the team’s film and its short history.

“They’ve got chemistry and they’re building it from scratch,” he said. “So I’m sure they’re having fun rising up together, especially the juniors that have been there from the beginning. I think they’ve got a lot of pride.”

Flagstaff’s got some promise at the moment despite its record, too. The Eagles are reeling from a one-point defeat to Winslow in Flagstaff’s Homecoming game, but are still, according to Clements, in high spirits.

Among what Clements enjoyed from the tape was the team’s defensive effort. Flagstaff held the Bulldogs to just 14 points after they’d just dropped 36 on Holbrook a week prior.

Much of the team’s defensive production has come from the leadership and play of senior Eagles linebacker Ben Wolter. His effort has been impressive to the staff.

“He’s been a really good guy for us in going through adversity. The way he worked in the offseason was one of the best things I’ve seen. It’s great when your leader’s one of the hardest workers. He pushes his teammates in a really productive way,” Clements said.

The Eagles have also enjoyed some solid plays from a pair of transfers in junior Colton Andersen and senior Isaiah Zanone, who both came over from Northland Prep Academy this summer. The Spartans don’t have a football team, so neither was subjected to the half-season ineligibility rule that many transfer students have to go through.

Both Andersen and Zanone have played years of basketball, but neither were high school football players until this year. They’re picking things up relatively quickly, though, Clements said. Both have made impacts on defense, but Clements said he’s expecting Zanone to be a factor as a receiver moving forward, especially with some of the injuries the Eagles have sustained to their receiving corps.

“We want to get him the football,” Clements said of Zanone. “He’s got great speed, and we’re looking to make the best situation for him to be successful. With some of the kids out, I think he’s got a chance. We want to get the ball to more people, and he’s one of the top people on the list.”

With three games already under their belts, the Eagles are creeping up quickly upon region play. A victory or two before fierce Grand Canyon Region competition begins would go a long way, especially with the ability to wash away the poor taste from a recent losing streak.

“After the first and third game we’re going to kick ourselves for some missed opportunities,” Clements said, “but it’s time to move on."