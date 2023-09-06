With AIA high school football making schedules in two-year blocks, it’s rare that a pair of nonconference opponents, even those in close proximity, get to play regularly enough to make the contests a tradition or rivalry.

However, 4A Flagstaff and 3A Winslow have played for the majority of the last century. Back 100 years ago, before most of the current football powerhouses in Arizona were even blueprints of high schools, the Eagles and Bulldogs would play every year, sometimes twice in the same season.

Now, after a hiatus from the 2013-2020 seasons, the opponents are set to face off for the third consecutive year, coming Friday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Flagstaff football team is practicing this week in preparation for its Homecoming game Friday against Winslow pic.twitter.com/Ie1uscrmeZ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 6, 2023

The Bulldogs sit at 2-1 (1-0 Central) while the Eagles are still winless at 0-2 (0-0 Grand Canyon). Regardless of class, roster makeup and all other factors, the past two games have been back-and-forth battles. In both 2021 and 2022, Winslow won by identical scores of 14-12.

“It’s a great rivalry going on 100 years,” Eagles coach Mickey Clements said. "It’s great to see them playing well and coming in and playing hard against us. It’s good to have these close games. Coming out on the wrong side of it has been tough for us, but it’s a really meaningful game and we hope to turn it around."

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 35-6 road romp over 2A Holbrook last week. Senior quarterback Ty DeSpain threw for a pair of touchdown passes, and Winslow produced 205 rushing yards in the victory.

The Bulldogs defense was particularly impressive, forcing four turnovers, including two interceptions by junior Joseph Guerrero. Junior Angelo Guerrero recorded an astounding five tackles for loss.

He leads the Bulldogs with six tackles for loss and four sacks through three games. DeSpain, playing both sides of the ball, is tied for the lead in total tackles with 18.

Winslow, in its physical, run-heavy style of play, is a bit reminiscent of Flagstaff's last two opponents, though on a different scale. The comparison is especially true regarding the other team in Flagstaff’s last contest, the Nevada Somerset Lions. The Eagles are still looking to make some headway under Clements in his first year, but had a major bump in the road with their 47-6 loss last week.

Somerset threw the ball just one time and dominated with its Wing-T style of running offense and hit-heavy defense.

It’s unlikely that either Flagstaff or Winslow will win by that many points this week. But the Eagles will have to contend with at least a bit of the same style of play against the Bulldogs.

“Coming out and playing with the chip on your shoulder and being physical is what we need to do to match them,” Eagles sophomore Tuffy Callander said.

Callander, who rotated into a bit of a hybrid between and defensive back and linebacker in the game against the run-heavy Somerset, is one of the players Clements is going to rely on defensively to stop some of Winslow’s attack.

Offensively, the Eagles have had solid moments. Sophomore quarterback Chase Brown has thrown three touchdown passes, and junior running back Jadon Wetzel has averaged about 100 yards per game through two contests.

Defensively, though, the Eagles are looking for some more players to step up due to a few injuries. Clements hopes Callander is one of those players, and has faith he will take to the challenge well.

“He’s a really smart player, and once the play starts he’s instinctual,” Clements said of the sophomore, “and he plays really hard to use his speed and aggressiveness. He’s made some big plays for us, and it’s fun to see him play like this.”

It’s Callander’s first year on the varsity squad, after playing on the JV/freshman team in 2022. There’s been a bit of an adjustment, including a couple missteps through two games.

But there’s promise for the new defensive playmaker.

“The intensity is a little higher, and the speed is faster and the physicality is even more, but the bond between the team is more, too. It’s been really fun,” Callander said.

Whoever it is that is out on the field for the Eagles, Clements believes that Friday’s game will test their strength and skill. The Bulldogs are going to, for better or worse, play a game with a lot of heavy hits and tough kids on both sides of the ball. Matching that will be key in attempting to pick up win No. 1 of the fall.

“Some of their athletes are their biggest guys. So that’s one of the most important parts of the game plan are trying to win those one-on-one battles,” Clements said.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Bulldogs is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.