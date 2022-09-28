Eagles revel in victory, prepare for Marcos de Niza Friday

Flagstaff football’s last major win didn’t just serve as a special moment for this season. The Eagles hope their latest victory is a stepping stone to more success, including a tough matchup on Friday.

The Eagles (1-2) broke several streaks and records in their 59-12 victory over the Rio Rico Hawks on Sept. 16, namely halting an eight-game losing streak dating back to midway through the 2021 season. Freshman quarterback Chase Brown threw for six touchdowns, setting a school record, and the defense forced several turnovers and dominated the Hawks in all phases.

There now is a bit of a sense of capability that appeared lacking in recent weeks.

“I think we’ve all kind of been working double. There didn’t feel like there was a belief until we won a game and we saw what we can do,” said Eagles senior Holden Sena, who scored two offensive and one defensive touchdown in the victory over Rio Rico. “Now we want to build off the process we made. We feel like we have the ability to do it because we scored in a bunch of different ways and a bunch of people did their jobs.”

“Morale comes with wins. They haven’t felt like that in a while, and they got a taste of what happens when they do what they need to,” Eagles coach Sean Manning added.

After a bye week, the Flagstaff is set to face a tough 4A Conference test in Tempe against undefeated Marcos de Niza on Friday, a test of how much the momentum actually means. The 4-0 Padres have been equally impressive on both sides of the ball, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 201-19, including a 55-7 home win over Amphitheater last Friday.

Marcos de Niza’s defense has been particularly excellent, forcing double the amount of turnovers (6) as touchdowns it has allowed (3) through four games. Senior Mason Stromstad leads the team with 25 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

The offense is led by junior quarterback Braesen Leon, who has thrown for 563 yards and 10 touchdowns. Five of those scoring throws were to senior receiver Jamaal Young.

The Eagles know Friday will not be as easy as it appeared to be in their last contest.

“We’re not going to be able to dominate in the same way. They’re coached well with some great athletes out there, so it’s going to take a full effort,” Manning said.

Friday’s game has some extra meaning behind it for the Eagles, other than the ability to push their record back to .500. Last season, the Padres defeated Flagstaff, 14-7, in a game where the Eagles struggled to put together an offensive drive late. It was the second of six consecutive losses to end the season, and much of the team felt like it was part of a downward spiral for the rest of that year.

“It was a little bit disheartening because the game wasn’t easy and we lost a close one that definitely hurt a little bit. But it’s also motivation for us that it was so close, and we know we have the ability to stick in there and try to pull a win out,” Sena said.

The Eagles used the bye to heal up.

Now, as Friday approaches, the focus is on likely the most talented team the Eagles have played so far this season.

“All week I preached about not letting complacency take over. We still have a lot left to play, and we need to keep getting better,” Manning said.

Kickoff between the Padres and Eagles is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Marcos de Niza High School.