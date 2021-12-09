Eagles, Panthers win first games of Pepsi Holiday Tournament

Both Flagstaff and Coconino won their first boys basketball games of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament Thursday morning. The Eagles and Panthers took a step toward qualifying for the winners bracket in the weekend tournament hosted by Flagstaff High School.

The Eagles, a 4A Conference program, played city rival Northland Prep Academy, defeating the 2A Spartans 76-33.

Flagstaff started the game shooting better than it had at any point of the season. Even without senior Nick Morrow, who is out due to concussion protocols, the Eagles were buzzing offensively. They hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and overwhelmed the Spartans defensively, taking a 25-6 into the second.

Senior Max Fritsch tallied 11 of his 13 total points in the opening quarter, contributing two of the made 3s to that point. He said the hot start was important for the Eagles, who have won plenty of games but have not performed to their own expectations in scoring.

“Against Mohave we played well, but we didn’t get hot like that. We’re kind of known for our 3-point shooting abilities, but we hadn’t gotten hot like that yet, so it was amazing for it to happen,” Fritsch said.

After the first quarter, coach Nick Walton was able to rest nearly all of his starters. The Eagles kept up the pressure with the bench, outscoring the Spartans 21-12 in the period by continuing to defend and attacking the basket. Junior Richard Garcia, playing extended minutes with Morrow off the floor, scored seven to lead the way in the period.

Walton played his starters to begin halftime, and the lead continued to grow. He said he hoped the Eagles would continue to increase the scoring margin so he could rest his starters a majority of the second half. With another pool game and potentially several more contests coming in bracket play, he wanted to keep his top guys as fresh as possible.

“There’s going to be a lot of games this weekend. Those guys have played so many minutes, so it was good to be able to do that,” he said. “It was also good to let the other guys get some time in, too. Everybody was knocking down shots, and we have all the confidence in the world with everyone that steps on the floor. And with a tough game tonight and some big ones in the tournament we need that.”

The fourth quarter had a running clock.

“It builds the confidence for our whole team,” Fritsch said. “Now we’re just to play and carry that momentum over.”

Panthers 59, Bulldogs 15

Later in the morning, 4A Coconino played its best defensive game of the season in the tournament’s opening round, giving up just 15 points to 3A Winslow.

The Panthers were slow offensively to start their game, scoring just eight points in the opening quarter -- six came from senior Matthew Reber -- but locked in defensively to allow just four to the Bulldogs. Coconino used its quickness and length to contest nearly every shot, taking an 8-4 lead after the first period.

In the second quarter, the Panthers started moving the ball around better offensively, and focused the first few minutes on getting the ball inside to their big players to attempt layups.

Then, as Winslow’s defense had to protect the paint, the Panthers started shooting better from the outside. Senior guard Rufus Rusholme Cobb got hot from the outside, hitting three 3s and tallying 11 points in the quarter.

The Panthers led 29-9 at halftime.

“Rufus was telling the kids that when they attack the inside, it opens up the outside. And the light goes on finally. So that was important for us,” Coconino coach Mike Moran said.

Coconino kept up the pressure again in the second half. They locked in defensively and added several steals against Winslow’s guards that led to easy transition baskets on the other end to give the Panthers more confidence in their offense.

Like in Flagstaff’s game, the fourth quarter ran with a running clock, and the Panthers closed out the victory. Moran said Coconino’s play was better than it had been to that point of the season. The Panthers had just one win in the regular season and fell 57-37 to the Prescott Badgers on Tuesday. Thursday’s game turned the tide a bit, but Moran said there is still a long way to go.

“Every game is a step forward for us. Even in our loss to a great Prescott team, there were some times where we looked good but couldn’t sustain it. But we’re getting better every day, and this team is still getting together and figuring out how to do it a little longer than I’m used to,” Moran said.

Some of the game’s effort came from a coaching strategy Moran used in practice the day prior. On Wednesday -- Moran said he got the idea from college coaching legend Bob Knight -- he simply sat on the sidelines and let the team run its own practice.

They ran many of the same drills they might have anyway, but he noticed the Panthers became more vocal and their team chemistry was strengthened with their senior leaders running training. He hopes that momentum carries forward throughout the tournament and the rest of the season.

“They ran their own practice, and I sat on the side watching, talking and communicating,” Moran said. “So today, we played better.”

