The 4A Conference boys basketball regular season has concluded. The postseason is about to get into full swing for one team in Flagstaff. Another looks to grow from this year and use it as a building block for seasons to come.

The Coconino Panthers (11-7, 8-4 Grand Canyon Region) had a strong season under first-year head coach Cooper Elliott. The Panthers opened the 2022-23 season by winning three of their first four games and kept a solid record throughout the year.

“We preach consistency,” Elliott said. “We know teams are going to punch us in the mouths, figuratively. But we got to make sure we take those punches correctly and don’t let them be big punches.”

Coaching was a key part of getting this experienced Coconino roster to mesh.

Senior guards Memphis James and Ivory Washington have provided a one-two in the backcourt that is almost unmatched in the Grand Canyon Region. James leads the Panthers in scoring, averaging 17.5 points per game, good for second in the region and 24th in all of the 4A. Washington is fourth in the region in scoring with 16.6 points per game.

Coconino is the only team in the region to have two players in the top five in scoring -- which could make the Panthers a tough out in the postseason. No. 16 Coconino will host No. 17 Arizona College Prep Friday in the play-in round.

“I’m looking to make a run,” James said. “I think this team is fully capable. We’ve lost a lot of close games this year, so I think we can make a run.”

One key difference for Coconino going into the postseason is the midseason addition of Michael Chukwujigha. The 6-foot-5 forward was ineligible to play early in the season due to his adoption paperwork being processed for approval. He joined the Panthers once the paperwork went through beginning against Bradshaw Mountain on Jan. 12.

“The guys love him,” Elliott said of Chukwujigha. "The high school loves him. He’s still making some mental errors that we have to correct, but as we move forward I think we’re in a good spot where guys can trust him in different positions.”

The Panthers are set to graduate eight seniors from this season's roster. That group includes Washington and James, along with regular starters Colter Cardon and Gus Fox. Tyler Ragan, Jacob Clouse and Riley Henry also contribute, and Pierson Watson had been a solid player before sustaining a season-ending injury.

The group of upperclassmen has been a major piece of the program the past few seasons, and hopes to end this year on a high note.

Coconino won six of its final eight games, but Elliott thinks his team needs to play better than it did to end the year. It capped the regular season with a 61-49 victory at home against crosstown rival Flagstaff, but the Panthers let the Eagles back in the game when they had opportunities to put it away sooner.

“More guys should have gotten in the game,” Elliott said. “We’re going to need those guys moving forward in the playoffs.”

The AZ College Prep Knights made the trip to Flagstaff to participate in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in December, defeating the Panthers 53-52 in the exhibition tournament semifinals

Naturally, the No. 16 and 17 matchup in the play-in round of the tournament is expected to be a close battle.

In the team's last matchup, Washington had 25 points on 53% shooting and hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range. James added 18 points on 55% shooting in the one-point loss.

Friday's play-in game is set for 7 p.m.

Flagstaff looks toward future

The Flagstaff Eagles (2-16, 1-11 Grand Canyon) fall on the opposite side of the spectrum. Losing four of its first five games of the season -- which also happens to include a one-point loss to AZ College Prep -- Flagstaff could not pick up the pace needed to make a push for the postseason.

Ending its season as the 37th-ranked team out of 48 schools in 4A, coach Nick Walton said there was not much that went right for his team throughout the season.

“I don’t think it went the way that we planned or the way that we wanted,” Walton said. “The last time I checked we had like the third-toughest strength of schedule in the entire state in 4A. I love that we battled every game. There were only a couple that we weren’t in it but our guys were able to meet the challenges of having a tough season.”

The Eagles had a relatively young roster, but will still be losing some key pieces. Senior forward Ben Janecek averaged 8.5 points per game. Flagstaff will also graduate forward Richard Garcia, who was ninth in the region in rebounds (5.6 per game) and averaged 6.3 points per game.

Garcia’s senior season was shortened due to a leg injury that sidelined him for multiple games before he returned against Mohave in Flagstaff’s only region win on Jan. 5.

The seniors will be hard to replace.

“They bring good size,” Walton said, “they bring experience. But we’ve always said it’s next-man-up mentality. On top of that, we’ve had guys that are hurt and we had guys step up throughout the year.”

After the win over Mohave, Flagstaff went on a 10-game losing streak that began with a tough 54-52 defeat against the Mingus Union Marauders in Cottonwood and culminated with an equally tough 58-56 loss to the Lee Williams Volunteers in Kingman Friday.

Both of Flagstaff’s wins this season, against Saguaro in double overtime and Mohave, were at home, as the Eagles went winless on the road in nontournament games.

The Eagles will look to rely on their two leading scorers next season.

Junior Jake Centner led Flagstaff in scoring and was seventh in the region with 13.9 points per game and junior guard Connor O'Brien-Piubeni was not far behind in ninth in scoring with 12.7 points per game.

“Our young guys coming back, they’ll be ready,” Walton said.

Walton said some things need to improve, but that the team’s core simply needs to mesh better together to get where it wants to be.

“I think we just need some chemistry, that’s really it,” Walton said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played together before.”