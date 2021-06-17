Eagles' Morrow sees large bump in football recruiting

The Eagles will rely on Morrow on both offense and defense in the 2021-22 football season. As of now, he said the recruiting is “great” but his focus is the upcoming high school campaign.

“Right now I’m just worrying about the season and how that’s going to go. Obviously I’m thinking about college and how that’s going to go, but most of it is on the season and my teammates,” Morrow said.

And, besides Morrow’s recruiting process, Manning hopes the attention on Morrow will bring college coaches to Flagstaff future practices and games, and possibly help the other top Eagles’ players get attention and their own scholarship opportunities. He also believes the younger players can use Morrow as a role model to show the success that dedication to the sport can lead to in the future.

Manning remembers a conversation with former coach Todd Hanley, who had coached a high-level prospect in his time with Florence High in the past. He hopes to see some of the activity that Hanley described.

“I’m kind of anticipating seeing one of those coaches sitting in the stands at one of our practices, maybe some cheerleaders and a mascot to get the kid on board. It kind of turns into a frenzy. Maybe that will happen,” Manning said.