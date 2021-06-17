Eagles' Morrow sees large bump in football recruiting

Rising Flagstaff senior Nick Morrow’s football recruiting profile has blown up since the NCAA dead period ended at the beginning of June.
Since June 1, the defensive lineman and tight end received football scholarship offers from Northern Arizona, Baylor and the University of California, with potentially more to come with success in his senior season. The most recent offer came from Baylor on June 12.
This month has been a whirlwind for Morrow, who went from mere interest and no official offers to opportunities for the hometown team along with the Big 12 and Pac-12. He was also ranked a three-star Division I prospect by 247Sports, one of the top college football recruiting websites in the United States.
“It’s kind of just all happened really fast,” Morrow said. “I was expecting to maybe get some offers but not as big as the ones I’ve gotten. It’s just been crazy.”
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds on the 2020-21 Flagstaff football roster -- though he has probably put on more muscle weight since then -- colleges are impressed with his size and athleticism.
Morrow is an integral part of the Eagles’ offense as a tight end, especially blocking on run plays -- he could prove an offensive line prospect in college -- but his passion has always been defense and disrupting opposing offenses behind the line of scrimmage.
“It’s just kind of a little more simple. I just go get the ball and try to make a play,” Morrow said.
His statistics do not pop in the way one might expect from such a highly-recruited player. He recorded just 20 tackles and two sacks in the 2020 season. But, as coach Sean Manning noted, Morrow’s defensive prowess is far greater than the numbers show, and college coaches have noticed.
“Every coach in the region had to account for him and actually ran the other way, so our other defensive end had a lot of the tackles on that side. So his stats didn’t necessarily stand out, but what he did made such an impact,” Manning said.
He was always an athlete, even at a young age. His quick feet and size served him in basketball -- he was the second-leading scorer and top rebounder on the Eagles’ boys basketball team in the winter 2021 season -- and allowed him to dominate in elementary and middle school football at nearly every position.
Manning remembers seeing Morrow at a youth flag football game. Current associate head coach Kevin Aguas was coaching the youth team, and even at that age Manning knew Morrow could be a special athlete.
“They had him throwing, catching, playing defense, doing everything. We just didn’t know what his motivation was. His brothers played basketball and obviously he does too, but now it seems like he’s dedicated himself to football,” Manning said.
The Eagles will rely on Morrow on both offense and defense in the 2021-22 football season. As of now, he said the recruiting is “great” but his focus is the upcoming high school campaign.
“Right now I’m just worrying about the season and how that’s going to go. Obviously I’m thinking about college and how that’s going to go, but most of it is on the season and my teammates,” Morrow said.
And, besides Morrow’s recruiting process, Manning hopes the attention on Morrow will bring college coaches to Flagstaff future practices and games, and possibly help the other top Eagles’ players get attention and their own scholarship opportunities. He also believes the younger players can use Morrow as a role model to show the success that dedication to the sport can lead to in the future.
Manning remembers a conversation with former coach Todd Hanley, who had coached a high-level prospect in his time with Florence High in the past. He hopes to see some of the activity that Hanley described.
“I’m kind of anticipating seeing one of those coaches sitting in the stands at one of our practices, maybe some cheerleaders and a mascot to get the kid on board. It kind of turns into a frenzy. Maybe that will happen,” Manning said.
The Eagles are in the midst of their summer session, including regular practices and events such as 7-on-7 passing tournaments throughout Arizona. With continued production on the field, Morrow will have a major decision to make at the end of his high school career. For now though, it appears he is simply enjoying his final season with the Eagles.