Eagles look for season-changing win over 11th-ranked Prescott

At 2-3 and spotted at No. 29 in the first 4A Conference rankings of the season, the Flagstaff Eagles football team has an uphill battle in the second half of the season to move up the polls and try to get into playoff contention.

The Eagles begin Grand Canyon Region play Friday by hosting the No. 11 Prescott Badgers, who at 4-1 are currently the strongest-ranked team remaining on the schedule. A strong performance could go a long way in helping Flagstaff make up some ground and inch closer to the 16-team state tournament.

Flagstaff is in great spirits coming off its 51-28 Homecoming win over Washington last week and hopes the momentum from the victory can lead to more success.

“I think the energy’s going to be good coming off of the Homecoming win. I think we have a chance,” sophomore running back Jadon Wetzel said. “We’re kind of low on the rankings right now, and a lot of people are doubting us. But if we go out and beat Prescott, it would be great.”

Wetzel was a major factor in the latest victory, rushing for 110 yards and making several important runs. The Eagles offense has been pass-first through five weeks, with freshman quarterback Chase Brown throwing for 14 touchdown passes in his first three varsity starts.

Prescott, though, is a tough defense that could make life difficult if Flagstaff becomes one-dimensional. Senior Cody Leopold leads the Badgers with 50 total tackles. Senior Landen Francis has tallied 36, with seven tackles for loss.

Flagstaff would benefit from succeeding both on the ground and through the air.

“The last couple weeks we were more pass-heavy, so we’re trying to balance it out more and get me the ball a little bit in open space, and it works,” Wetzel said.

“We’ve been working on things to try to exploit man defenses. Chase knows where to throw, and his passing is going to be consistent because we’re going against a style of defense we’ve seen. And then we try to get the run established too,” assistant coach Andres Delgadillo added.

Leopold is also Prescott's offensive leader. He has totaled 602 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns through five games. Senior Maurea Norris has also had a solid year running the ball, with 435 yards and six scores. Despite being run-heavy, Badgers junior quarterback Jaxon Rice has made some impactful throws, and has accumulated 593 yards through the air to go with three touchdowns.

The Badgers run out many different formations and often put their players in pre-snap motion to attempt to confuse their opponents. The style has worked, as Prescott has averaged over 51 points per game.

They’re not all flash, though. The Badgers have a reputation as one of the hardest-hitting teams on both sides of the ball. They block well and make room for the running backs to find space.

“We have to be fundamentally sound and be ready for the downhill run game, which they excel at, and we have to play physical football and have fun with that approach,” assistant coach Mickey Clements said.

The Eagles also will attempt to force the ball out of Prescott’s hands. Flagstaff forced a season-high eight turnovers against Washington, including five fumble recoveries, an interception and two turnovers on downs.

“I think every defensive coordinator goes into a game trying to force turnovers. Prescott does a good job with ball security, but that will definitely be part of the game plan that we’re trying to accomplish,” Clements said.

The Eagles are 18 spots lower in the rankings than the Badgers, who defeated them 29-6 in 2021. But based on recent trajectory and winning two of its last three games, Flagstaff hopes its recent form can lift it to a victory.

“It’s fun going into the hole and hitting someone like we’ll have to do against Prescott. It’s definitely going to be a physical battle and we just have to win that,” Wetzel said. “But I think we are practicing well and hopefully we’re ready.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Badgers is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.