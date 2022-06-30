Eagles graduate Tristen Figueroa signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball

Tristen Figueroa, a recent graduate from Flagstaff High School and a multiyear starter on the Eagles baseball team, signed his letter of intent to play for the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles.

The NAIA school in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, gained a skilled catcher, as Figueroa signed his letter surrounded by friends, family and coaches at his house on Wednesday. Already a successful team -- Oklahoma Wesleyan went 38-11 in 2022 -- Figueroa figured he could make an impact and help win even more games.

“I was looking through the roster and I saw that they needed another catcher. They’re a good team and I want to be playing for somebody who wants me,” Figueroa said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere super big, so being in a small school was nice. It’s great baseball, and I want to improve myself as much as I can and see where it takes me.”

Figueroa led the Flagstaff Eagles, who went 11-9 and reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs in May, in hits (33) and caught 22 runners stealing.

Despite his success in high school and club baseball, Figueroa had not yet figured out his college plans upon graduating from Flagstaff. He joined the Flagstaff Star Chasers, a collegiate summer wooden bat team in its first year that plays home games at Coconino High School. The opportunity garnered him further development against college-level opponents and more exposure.

The coaching staff at Oklahoma Wesleyan saw videos of him playing through social media and reached out to make the connection.

Now he’s happy to be past that phase, secured with a new home.

“I reached out to all kinds of NAIAs and a bunch of schools. They saw the video and reached out, and that’s how it got done,” Figueroa said. “But it was definitely stressful at first trying to get everything done. I only had two months to decide what I was doing after summer. Now I’m just glad to be done with it and now I can focus.”

Figueroa is now on a regular lifting schedule, and continues to play with the Star Chasers to aid in his development.

His goal is to be in top shape when he makes the move to Oklahoma in the fall, both as an athlete and a student.

“I want to get bigger and stronger for college. And then I want to improve, get better and make new friends and enjoy myself at my new school,” he said.

