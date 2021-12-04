Eagles girls, boys basketball win region openers at home

Both Flagstaff boys and girls basketball recorded their first home wins and first region victories of the season Friday night, as the Eagles defeated the Mingus Union Marauders in the respective games at Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium.

The first game of the double-header was the girls’ matchup, which the Eagles won 75-57.

The game started with Flagstaff scoring the first four points of the game on a pair of steals and easy transition baskets from junior guard Sage Begay. That effort would set the tone for the Eagles, who were attempting to out-hustle the Marauders from the beginning as the smaller, quicker squad.

Flagstaff scored 23 points in the first quarter, mostly coming from layups. But sophomore guard Jazmine Dugi hit a couple 3-pointers and a layup to give the Eagles eight of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter.

“I felt like I had the shot, like I’m in a really good rhythm,” Dugi said, following just her second game as a varsity player. “And when I have that I just shoot and start to feel confident.”

The Eagles scored another 19 in the second quarter for a halftime total of 42. However, the Eagles’ aggressiveness on defense that often led to turnovers was sloppy at times, leading to several personal fouls.

Flagstaff led 42-32 at halftime, but coach Tyrone Johnson said he believed the Eagles could have been much more effective defensively in the first half.

“I just felt like we were kind of going tit-for-tat with them a little bit, and I thought we were undisciplined on the defensive end and had too many fouls and gave them too many opportunities at the line,” he said.

The Eagles came out even better in the second half. They struggled to score early, totaling just four points halfway through the period, but their defense kept up the lead. Then, late in the quarter, Flagstaff went on a short run to increase the lead again. The Eagles started the fourth quarter with an 11-4 run to essentially ice the game.

Flagstaff’s bench players ran out the five final minutes of play, and the Eagles won comfortably in the end.

Four Flagstaff players scored 10 or more points – Dugi (17), Begay (15), senior forward Gracelyn Nez (10) and sophomore guard Morningrain Honani (10) – and sophomore guard Alyssa Harris scored nine. It was the type of spread-out effort Johnson said he is looking for this season.

“We have lots of girls with the ability to score. And so it can come from anybody on a given night. I think as we start rotating and really getting comfortable with the offense, we’ll see Gracleyn score even more, and the other girls stay consistent and feed off of that, which I think can lead to us scoring a lot of points each night,” he said.

The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will play their next game at Mohave on Tuesday.

Eagles 57, Marauders 52

The Flagstaff boys won in a defensive battle to secure their own first home win and first region victory of the season, defeating the Marauders immediately after the girls’ game.

From the beginning, Flagstaff utilized its defensive ability, starting the game with a 10-2 run and only allowing seven points in eight minutes to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter.

“We knew we were going to have a good matchup today. We’ve got a lot of big guys so we knew we’d have them beat on the height, so coach kept telling us to make our defense translate to our offense, and we got it done,” senior small forward Morgen Quotskuyva said.

The first quarter was the type of effective ball-stopping that coach Nick Walton has come to expect early in the season.

“I feel like the last couple games, our defense has been what’s carried us, because we haven’t shot the ball super well. So defense has kept us in these close games,” he said.

In the second quarter, the Eagles started hitting a few shots from outside. That included four 3’s – two from senior guard Nick Sneezy and two from senior guard Pete Stalker – that opened the inside a bit more for the Eagles. They led 29-21 at halftime.

Then to start the third quarter, Flagstaff went on another early run, outscoring the Marauders 9-3 in the first five minutes of the period. However, Mingus Union went on a late 8-2 run themselves late in the quarter, while Flagstaff struggled to score again, and the Eagles led just 40-33.

Mingus Union hit an early jumper in the final quarter to bring Flagstaff’s lead to just five points. But Flagstaff scored eight straight points -- including a pair of timely layups by senior forward Nick Morrow -- to bring the margin back to double-digits, and held on from there.

The Marauders moved to a full-court press in the dying minutes, trying to goad Flagstaff into turnovers in their own end. However, the Eagles got the ball around it enough times, and scored just enough to keep the Marauders at bay.

Quotskuyva hit two late free throws to all but finish the contest, scoring five points of his 10 total in the fourth quarter.

“It just came to me there, and I got the job done,” he said.

Mingus Union hit a buzzer-beating 3 to bring the score within five. Walton said the team was a bit disappointed in its offensive output, but showed flashes at points. If the Eagles keep up the effort, though, they are hopeful scoring will come with it.

“I think we see where we’re at now, and we see what the potential is. So we know that we haven’t quite hit it yet. Our shots are going to fall, and when they see the ball start to go through the net, we’ll be alright, especially if our defense keeps playing like this,” Walton said.

Flagstaff (2-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will host Mohave on Tuesday.

