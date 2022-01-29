Eagles girls, boys basketball teams sweep Lee Williams

Friday was Senior Night for Flagstaff High School, with both the boys and girls basketball teams taking on Lee Williams in a doubleheader. Each game was led in by ceremonies honoring the seniors of the squads.

“It’s always bittersweet,” said athletic director Jeannine Brandel. “We hate to see them go. They’ve been a huge part of our community and our team, we’re going to miss them, but we’re also excited for their futures.”

Both Flagstaff teams won their games, leaving doors open for both squads to become Grand Canyon Region champions.

Girls

The fifth-ranked Eagles beat No. 34 Lee Williams, 50-35.

Flagstaff is now 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the Grand Canyon Region standings, looking to get all of the kinks worked out ahead of the 4A Conference postseason.

The first quarter was a defensive battle, and over five minutes into the game both teams were tied at 6-6.

A corner 3-pointer off a beautiful assist by senior guard Gracelyn Nez got Flagstaff’s offense moving, and the Eagles closed out the period on a 10-3 run. The host led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

It took more than a minute to see points in the second quarter, but a steal and nearly full-court pass from Nez led to an easy layup for junior guard Sage Begay, getting Flagstaff rolling again.

Begay led the game in points with 15 and Nez finished with 10. The latter also had plenty of assists and big plays on the defensive end of the court.

Both teams struggled to retain possession -- Lee Williams more than Flagstaff -- but most attempts at fluid basketball were lost to clogged passing lanes and aggressive on-ball defensive play. That and the different Senior Night rotations for Flagstaff kept the chemistry slightly off compared to usual rotations, keeping the game interesting through a lopsided contest. Flagstaff managed to extend its lead by two in the quarter and was up 24-15 at halftime.

Flagstaff had Lee Williams on the ropes. It just needed to continue forcing turnovers, and keep its offense rolling enough to build a lead.

Both teams seemed sluggish entering the second half; Lee Williams could not do anything offensively and seemed frustrated by the physical play from the Flagstaff defense. Seemingly using most of their energy on defense, Flagstaff also started the quarter slow, as both teams only scored two in the first four minutes of the second half.

After a timeout, both offenses found a little bit of light, and the quarter ended with the Eagles still in the lead 35-26.

The Eagles started the fourth quarter by knocking down two 3s, one from Nez and one from Begay, re-extending the lead to double-digits.

“It felt good,” said Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson, “It’s senior night, some girls got to start that hadn’t started all season, and they got to have a moment in front of their families. That’s always fun on senior night, when you can get some girls some minutes, that have been working hard in practice and now they get to come out in front of their family and showcase what they’ve been doing.”

Boys

The No. 15 Eagles boys followed up the girls’ success with a blowout victory, 45-24.

Flagstaff recorded their tenth win of the season, moving its record to 7-2 in the region.

The first quarter for the boys game started tight, as a couple of baskets late in the quarter put Flagstaff up 9-5 before a 3 from Lee Williams sent the game into the second quarter just 9-8.

The Eagles got off to a hot start in the second, going on a 6-0 run in the first two minutes. A three-point opportunity from senior guard Nick Sneezy put Flagstaff up 15-8 and forced Lee Williams to call a timeout. Flagstaff closed the quarter on a 9-3 run, leading 24-11 at the half.

Lee Williams struggled to find the bottom of the bucket, as inconsistent shooting coupled with a tough Flagstaff defense held the Volunteers to just three points in the second quarter.

“I think we started to move the ball a little bit better,” said coach Nick Walton. “Obviously our defense is what kept us in it, holding them to 11 points, having our defense transition to offense, and starting to move the ball better helped us get better looks.”

Lee Williams opened the third quarter with a 3 but Flagstaff immediately responded with one of their own and went on a 12-0 run over the next five minutes of action. Flagstaff refused to give an inch to Lee Williams, it was going to have to earn every single point of the night. By the end of the third quarter, the Eagles were up 38-15.

Lee Williams struggled to stop the bleeding in the fourth as Flagstaff jumped out to a 5-0 run in the first minute of the final quarter.

As subs cycled in both teams were able to find scoring opportunities but it was much too late for any mention of a Lee Williams comeback. Flagstaff ended the game with a 45-24 win.

The Eagles girls will host No. 19 Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday. The boys will play the No. 14 Bears in Prescott Valley on the same day.

