Eagles girls basketball back to work ahead of season

After summer ball, offseason, fall sports and everything in between, the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team finally got its full squad back on the practice court this week.

The Eagles, under coach Tyrone Johnson, have a chance at being one of the top teams in the 4A Conference this year. They return nine of their top 10 scorers from last season, a campaign in which they went 17-3 and reached the state tournament quarterfinals.

With familiar talent, things felt like they were right back to normal in this week’s practices, just at a higher level.

“Everything feels the same, except every one of us feels like we’ve gotten better than we were last season. And overall it’s all the same playing-wise, just more competitive,” junior Sage Begay said. “We’re all very comfortable with each other already because we all have high IQs and have been around each other, and it just feels like we know what we want to do with the ball or what the other person wants to do, and we can help them get there.”

Given that built-in familiarity and returning skill, even with a couple new players inserted into the rotation, the Eagles are looking to improve their record and get into the semifinals or even further come February.

“From the beginning of when tryouts started, we all said we want to make the championship. Everyone does, and we’re all aiming for that starting now,” Begay said.

The Eagles will likely be one of the state’s quickest teams this season, using multiple solid ballhandlers, transitioning on offense to pass out to shooters or score easy layups.

On the other side of that quickness is the team's lack of height. Flagstaff lacks a traditional, tall post player to battle with the other team’s forwards or center. Thus, the focus this season will be on fundamental defense and hustle to cause turnovers and get the ball out of opponents’ hands quickly.

“We don’t have much size, so defensively we have to be disruptive and not allow the other team to do what they want to do. We’ve got to get in passing lanes, get in people’s faces, and hopefully that will lead to transition opportunities,” Johnson said.

Transition will be a major source of offense for the Eagles this year. However, there is still more to the team’s scoring threat, so that they don’t become one-dimensional. Sophomore guard Alyssa Harris noted that there is still a lot to learn for when Flagstaff is forced to be more methodical with the ball.

“We’re working on our slower offense to be run, too, looking for cutters and stuff, and slowing up to make the right decisions,” she said.

In practice, half-court sets are a main focus. Johnson knows what he can get from the Eagles in their fast-pace, hustle-driven sets, but is adding more each day.

Now they are putting together more set plays and sharpening what they have already been taught.

“Half-court stuff is about execution. We’ve got some girls who are really skilled with the basketball, and that can really handle it and create for themselves. But we’ve got to make sure that, in the process, you have to be disciplined enough that if it’s taken away, you can kick it to teammates and keep running through stuff,” Johnson said.

The Eagles will be tested early. Flagstaff opens the season with a road contest at defending 4A state champion Seton Catholic on Nov. 29. Led by potential 4A Conference Player of the Year contender Lexi McNabb, the Sentinels will provide an early measuring stick for the Eagles’ early progress.

“I’m thinking it will be a learning experience, and we’ll see how much people flow and deal with pressure,” Harris said.

