The Flagstaff Eagles football team took on Lake Havasu in a scrimmage Saturday at Flagstaff High School, taking the opportunity to work out some early kinks.
The Eagles and Knights switched in different lineups as offense and defense went back-and-forth in short, 10-play drives.
The defenses looked solid early, with both first units keeping the respective opponent's offenses out of the end zone in their respective first drives. The offense opened up later, though, as both teams recorded a few touchdowns. There was no official score taken, though.
It was the first chance to fully get in pads and compete with another team, which was the most important aspect of the day.
"I loved the way we were having fun, and the energy was great," Eagles coach Mickey Clements said. "But there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."
Flagstaff will begin its season with a game against Greenway Friday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.