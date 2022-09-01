Eagles football prepares for season opener Saturday after strong offseason

In coach Sean Manning’s second season at the helm, Flagstaff football underwent what the coaching staff hoped was a major shift toward the positive.

Now, as the Eagles prepare to take on the Camelback Spartans in the season opener Saturday night in the Walkup Skydome, they will test the preparation.

Manning said that since January there has been a consistent group of players who have come to nearly every weight training session, practice and offseason training activity.

After a long wait, that effort can speak for itself this weekend.

“I’m pretty psyched. I’m really ready to see what we can do as a team, and how well we’re able to move the ball and get real looks,” said Eagles junior quarterback Brock Maier at a practice on Tuesday.

The Eagles finally got to see how they looked against an opponent over the weekend when they scrimmaged Lake Havasu on Saturday.

Both quarterbacks -- Maier and freshman Chase Brown -- played well at points, leading the offense with some long passes. There were a few flags and mental errors all around, but Manning said he was pleased with the offense’s production.

“I was comfortable with how we moved the ball," Manning said. "It’s just about cleaning up the penalties, but that was impressive to me. Offense sometimes comes along slower, but I think we played really well on that side."

Flagstaff’s defense will be challenged against a tough opponent with plenty of returning talented skill players. In last year’s season opener against the same 5A Conference team, the 4A Eagles prevailed, 26-7, in dominating fashion. Midway through the season, however, the Spartans unleashed quarterback Max Martin -- then a junior -- who had to sit the first five weeks after transferring.

Martin proceeded to throw for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games, leading the Spartans to a 7-3 record and just a few spots away from a state tournament berth. Alongside him offensively, Camelback returns Amos Slokan, a running back who rushed for 928 yards and 13 scores.

To attempt to stop the opposing offense, the Eagles will rely on their depth, something Manning has been impressed with and was especially proud of in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Watching our twos work, I was impressed with what I saw, even with a sprinkle of the threes. Some of them could earn a spot up and then maybe even get to start. I’ve seen that a couple times, and maybe we’ve got some now, so that’s good to see. It’s part of the growth of the program,” he said.

As the game approaches, Flagstaff finally has some film from the scrimmage and is working as much as possible in cleaning up any apparent weaknesses.

Maier said he has seen exponential growth from the team in its physical abilities.

Now if the Eagles can utilize those months of work, the result could be positive against Camelback.

“I think everyone needs to be mentally prepared, we need everyone to think we can come out and beat them,” he said. “A lot of the guys have made huge improvements since the offseason. We’re all physically there, so as long as the mental game is right, we’re in good shape.”

The result will not likely make or break the season for Flagstaff. A solid showing, though, would go a long way in the eyes of the team in showing that they are taking the program in the right direction.

“I think if we’re able to be victorious that day, after everything happening since January, that would have a lot of meaning,” Manning said.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Spartans is set for 7 p.m.