Flagstaff has a chance to officially start the new era strong this week.

The Eagles will open the season with a home game against Greenway Friday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Eagles and the Demons, both 4A Conference programs, finished with 2-8 records last season. It was a bit of an aberration for a Greenway team that had five consecutive winning seasons before 2022, so both teams have been rebuilding in hopes of getting back to postseason contention.

“They have some really strong returning players with speed and athleticism, so it’s kind of an identity game,” said Eagles first-year head coach Mickey Clements. “We get a chance to see what’s working against a team like that.”

Similar to Flagstaff, Greenway is led by a pair of offensive studs who gained experience in their young varsity days. Junior quarterback Tyler McNally and junior Carlos Toscano led the team in passing yards (1,422) and rushing yards (472), respectively. That nearly mirrors the makeup of Eagles sophomore quarterback Chase Brown and junior running back Jadon Wetzel, who led Flagstaff in those respective offensive categories a season ago.

The Eagles will be facing off against a Demons defense supported by senior linebacker Ben Torres, who totaled a team-high 86 tackles in 2022.

While Flagstaff will rely on its two returning skill players to produce offense Friday, they will be joined by a mostly new unit. That includes five new starting offensive linemen and several receivers making their debuts with the starters.

The offensive line has already taken a hit, though. Junior guard Kaden Skinner went out in Saturday’s scrimmage against Lake Havasu and sustained a leg injury that could sideline him for most, if not all, of the season. Still, Clements has faith in his guys up front.

“You hate that in a scrimmage, or at any time. But the line is a family group. And their hearts are with Skinner, but I know they’re ready to move on and play hard for him,” Clements said.

There were other moments in the scrimmage that left the Eagles more positive. In particular, the Eagles defense held up well against the Knights’ starting offense in moments.

That unit is led by senior linebacker Ben Wolters, who is the leading returner in tackles (47) from a year ago.

And senior Isaiah Zanone was a bright spot on both ends of the ball. Zanone transferred during the offseason from Northland Prep Academy, where there is no football team. Thus, he should be available to suit up for the start of the season, rather than have to sit for a time due to transfer rules like he might have had to with the basketball squad.

He had a few solid runs and made an impressive pass breakup on defense during the scrimmage.

Eagles with a stop on 4th with this good pass breakup pic.twitter.com/RzZndzZD4k — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 19, 2023

“Isaiah’s been so fun to work with, so coachable,” Clements said. “And he sure came out on his debut and really impressed. There’s still a lot of things to work on, but him and Jadon together is going to be fun to watch.”

Clements said the goal of Friday’s game is to start fast. The offense did that, taking the ball all the way down the field on its first drive of the scrimmage before having to take off the field due to a limited number of plays allowed in the scrimmage setting. Doing so again could prove effective to build some confidence going into a new season.

Jadon Wetzel with a good run on the opening drive pic.twitter.com/GkWVi5oG5s — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 19, 2023

“The last four years we’ve struggled at the beginning of games. But I liked the way we came out in the first drive here,” Clements said.

The Eagles and Demons will kick off on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome. It will be the first of three games Friday in the venue.