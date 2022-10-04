Eagles football looks to bounce back against Washington

It’s homecoming weekend for the Flagstaff football team, and the Eagles are getting set to finish the first half of the season strong with Friday’s home contest against Washington.

Flagstaff High football is practicing today ahead of Friday’s home game against Washington pic.twitter.com/lYiiuaXQ6X — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 4, 2022

The Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) and Rams will face off in Flagstaff’s final non-region game of the season. Coming off a 30-12 loss at undefeated Marcos de Niza last Friday, the Eagles were disappointed to fall against a tough opponent, but took a lot of positives away.

Flagstaff is not looking past Friday’s game against Washington, but hopes some of the lessons learned against the Padres will assist the Eagles down the road, especially in region play.

“It definitely helped us. The guys that were on JV last year or who were on varsity but didn’t get to see the field, it really helped them being able to handle hard hits and adversity. I think that will be good for the rest of the year against teams like that in the region,” senior Jake Weidinger said.

Flagstaff started slow, giving up 28 points to the Padres in the first half Friday. Coach Sean Manning said there were a few miscues and a tough, athletic Marcos offense capitalized. However, the Padres offense went scoreless in the second half. Their only points came from a Flagstaff safety.

Manning said it was encouraging for the Eagles to finish strong and hold a team that had not scored less than 41 points all season without a touchdown in the second half.

“The kids stayed engaged in the game and continued to play tough. They continued to fight and held Marcos’s offense scoreless. But there was a lot of resilience even when we were down,” Manning said.

“That’s a big part I was focused on. We played really well in the second half and it’s hard to lose and it hurts in a close game, but we felt like it was a pretty big compliment to hold them like that,” Weidinger added.

The Eagles got another quality offensive game from Weidinger, who scored two touchdowns on throws from freshman quarterback Chase Brown.

Now Flagstaff is aiming to get more going on the ground. Sophomore running back Jadon Wetzel is a skilled runner, but the Eagles couldn’t put together a solid rushing attack against the Padres.

Washington could prove an opportune opponent to get the running game going. The Rams (0-4) have allowed an average of 48 points in their four games this season. A solid night Friday could vault the Eagles into the type of balanced offense they desire to be when region play starts soon.

“We’re putting an emphasis on our short-yardage game, because we didn’t have that this week. We do pass about 70% of the time right now, but we’ve got to work on being able to run too,” Manning said.

Flagstaff defeated Washington, 47-0, in the team’s last meeting to open the 2021 season. The Eagles, more healthy than they have been in recent weeks, hope to use this year’s contest as a stepping stone to turn their season record around.

“Winning would give us a lot of momentum, I think,” Weidinger said.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Rams is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.