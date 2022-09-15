Eagles football looking for first win versus Rio Rico Friday

Flagstaff football is set to try to earn its first win of the season in a home game against Rio Rico on Friday at the Walkup Skydome.

Flagstaff football practice today, at least as long as we avoid lightning.The Eagles are preparing for their game against Rio Rico on Friday pic.twitter.com/QqGMOIwVrQ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 13, 2022

The 4A Conference Eagles (0-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) had a few feelings of despair after a 14-12 loss at 3A Winslow last week -- the same score by which they fell to the Bulldogs last season in Flagstaff -- but coach Sean Manning hopes the result will motivate the team to make a recovery Friday.

“You always try to find the positives. Hopefully they came closer together suffering another loss like that to the same team by the same score as last year. It was hard to swallow. So now you deal with that and move forward,” he said.

Just like in their season opener -- a loss to Camelback -- the Eagles took an early lead on the Bulldogs but could not put the game away. Flagstaff allowed just two touchdowns total, and were in the game wire to wire with a chance to drive and score at the end.

But sustained offensive drives have not come easily.

Flagstaff was without senior Jake Weidinger, who got ejected in the opener and had to miss the next game, and senior Holden Sena, who was injured early in the Winslow loss. The absence of two captains and main receivers -- among 11 players total – made moving the ball even more difficult.

Against a 1-0 Hawks team that shut out Nogales, 10-0, in its opening game on Sept. 2, scoring will be at a premium.

“Defensively, I think, we played consistently well, holding them to two quarters where they didn’t score,” Manning said of the Winslow game. “Offensively is where we need to be able to find that consistency, being able to finish drives and have limited mistakes. We’re having a hard time finishing close games and that’s part of it.”

Manning, however, has seen improvement, especially in penalty counts. The Eagles committed 10 offensive penalties in the first half against Camelback, and a few more on defense. Part of that count, the team believes, was attributed to opening nerves and a new system.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Eagles only had three accepted penalties against them. It’s a much more reasonable number, Manning said, that shows some mental strength from his players.

Those errors, and others, could be costly if they’re not cleaned up. Rio Rico is an opportunistic defense, with senior Jose Perez leading the way with two tackles for loss and an interception in the team’s one game this year.

“We didn’t start narrowing those down last year until game five or six. So to only have three this game was something I was proud of," Manning said. "I think that’s a big part of the reason teams can’t finish games -- when there’s drive-killers because of mistakes. The chances are there, some opportunities where we had dropped passes or a misfire somewhere. That happens, but you’ve got to be able to overcome it."

The Hawks are a team that appears to be on a bit of a rise. After going 0-8 in 2021, and 1-2 in a shortened season the year before, the Hawks won their opening game in solid fashion against Nogales with new coach Jeff Scurran taking over.

Rio Rico has several skilled runners. The Hawks rarely threw the ball in their opener, but rushed for 224 yards. They often move players around pre-snap in an attempt to throw opposing defenses off the scent of their plays. Manning said Flagstaff needs to be disciplined on both sides of the ball to secure a win.

“They’ve been on a skid until the new coach came in. But he’s absolutely a winning coach,” Manning said. “He knows how to build a program. We expect it to be a smart, intelligent game that they’re going to call, so we have to be ready.”

Kickoff between the Hawks and Eagles is set for Friday at 7 p.m.