The Flagstaff Eagles football team is looking to pick up its first win of the season in Week 2 on Friday, as it is set to host Somerset Academy from North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Walkup Skydome.

Friday’s contest will be Flagstaff’s first game against an out-of-state opponent since a matchup against Gallup, New Mexico, in 1977. For what it’s worth -- though some of the current players’ parents weren’t even born by that time -- the Eagles beat Gallup 23-7.

“It’s a fun opportunity for these guys. We’re all part of this same high school football community, and I think this will be a big memory for them,” Eagles coach Mickey Clements said.

“We don’t get many chances to play teams like this, so I think it will be a good opportunity for our team to play someone new,” junior Chase Carlson added.

In more recent history, the Eagles are coming off a 35-33 loss to Greenway last week. The Eagles took an early lead, but couldn’t capitalize with a victory to start the 2023 fall campaign the way they’d hoped.

One lesson Flagstaff took away was the urgent need to stop the run. Demons junior running back Carlos Toscano carried the ball 24 times for 128 yards and a touchdown Friday.

Somerset, coming in at 1-0 after a victory over Las Vegas Del Sol last week, looms with a similar threat. The Lions threw just four passes, completing two, in a dominant 42-19 win. They ran the ball 59 times, totaling 448 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Junior Malachi Johnson led the way with 191 yards and two scores, while sophomore Kieran Daniel added 105 yards and a touchdown.

Clements said the Lions will pose a challenge, but not necessarily a unique one.

“It’s an offense we’ve actually seen before, the double wing, up the mountain at Coconino,” he said. “It really tests your discipline and assignments. You have to line it up right, play low and be physical. They look really good on film and we’re excited for that challenge.”

He added: “Greenway’s running back was really good at making timely cutbacks for a big play, and Somerset's are too. So we’re working on making sure that even if you’re away from the play that you’re still in it and containing.”

The Eagles were encouraged by their own rushing attack in the opener. Despite a few late chances to punch the ball in for points in the final drives of the game, Flagstaff proved some ability to produce yards in the running game. Junior Jadon Wetzel pounded out a few long runs and scored a touchdown.

Clements said he was encouraged by Flagstaff’s blocking up front, especially on the strong side, that allowed Wetzel to make some crucial plays.

But Flagstaff will have to try to replicate that effort without one of its key blockers. Senior Mariano Birdno blocked for many run plays at the tight end position and also caught a touchdown. He also collected a few tackles for loss and wreaked havoc at points of the battle.

He was injured late in the game, though.

He will not likely be out the rest of the season, pending further evaluation, but will miss a few games moving forward.

Clements hopes Birdno’s production can be made up for by the group.

“He’s not really a guy that you can just replace with the next guy. He’s got some tools that are really unique, so it will take everyone,” Clements said. “But Chase Carlson had some good moments in the last game. He’s his backup on offense, and he brings some unique aspects to the position, too, so we’re hoping he can step into that role.”

Carlson caught Friday’s opening touchdown and had a few other solid moments defensively, but he knows his role is increased with Birdno on the sidelines.

“It’s a responsibility for me to try to fill the role the best I can,” Carlson said. “Those are big shoes to fill.”

Birdno was just one of several players injured in the opener -- though the only one who will miss serious time because of an ailment -- as a few others picked up knocks or bruises.

Still, fighting to a close game against the Demons was, in the team's eyes, a step forward.

“We did face adversity multiple times with some of the injuries here or there, and I thought the guys bounced back well. That was a big part of the offseason, talking about that,” Clements said. “And I think there were lots of things to be encouraged by.”

The Eagles and Lions will kick off on Friday at 6 p.m.