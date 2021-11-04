Eagles face must-win game in Kingman

Flagstaff Eagles football (4-4, 1-2 Grand Canyon Region) is fighting for its playoff life on Friday. After four straight wins to start the year, the Eagles have suffered just as many losses.
Ranked No. 24, several spots out of the 16-team state tournament bracket -- even as two 4A Conference teams may be bumped up to the state’s Open Division -- the Eagles recognize they need a victory this week at No. 18 Lee Williams (5-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon) to keep their postseason goal alive.
“We have to win this one. I think we’re pretty well-matched against these guys. I’m not usually a huge stat guy, but I took a look at MaxPreps and it has us as really even in a lot of ways,” Eagles head coach Sean Manning said. “Really, we need the next two to have any shot at the playoffs. Both Lee Williams and Coconino are higher ranked right now, so if we have these two we’ll have a shot. And you can see the kids recognize that.”
The Eagles are expecting a tough battle. The Volunteers will be desperate for a win as well. A loss to the Eagles for Lee Williams would likely knock the Volunteers out of contention, with just two games to go in the regular season.
The Volunteers will try to stop Flagstaff’s offense, led by senior linebacker Payton Wayman, who leads Lee Williams in tackles (99) and tackles for loss (7) through eight games. Offensively, the Eagles have been unable to get themselves out of a rut in their four losses.
In three of the four losses, the Eagles held opponents to fewer than 20 points, but have scored just four total touchdowns in as many games. The stall has come from injuries and lack of execution.
However, despite a 29-6 loss last week at No. 6 Prescott, Manning said he was encouraged by a late score, even with the game out of hand. Late touchdown drives had eluded the Eagles, and finishing a drive was important for the future of the season.
Whether it was that drive, or a collective mindset that they will need to increase the scoring uptick, the offense appears to be in high spirits heading into Friday.
“After a couple losses we just went down a little bit. Now you can see we’re bringing it back up. There’s more excitement instead of just people having their heads down,” freshman running back Jadon Wetzel said. “I think the energy in practice has been there this week, though. So we’re going to come out and give it our best.”
The execution, Manning said, needs to be better late in the season. But moreover, Flagstaff needs to lead itself into playing cleaner games and avoid discouragement with mistakes.
“We’re just trying to get off of this skid right now. But the kids have not lost their focus and their energy level is still high. It’s always tough on a kid who wants to win and walking away with the losses, but we have to battle what we’re going through as a team right now,” Manning said.