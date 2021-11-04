Eagles face must-win game in Kingman

In three of the four losses, the Eagles held opponents to fewer than 20 points, but have scored just four total touchdowns in as many games. The stall has come from injuries and lack of execution.

However, despite a 29-6 loss last week at No. 6 Prescott, Manning said he was encouraged by a late score, even with the game out of hand. Late touchdown drives had eluded the Eagles, and finishing a drive was important for the future of the season.

Whether it was that drive, or a collective mindset that they will need to increase the scoring uptick, the offense appears to be in high spirits heading into Friday.

“After a couple losses we just went down a little bit. Now you can see we’re bringing it back up. There’s more excitement instead of just people having their heads down,” freshman running back Jadon Wetzel said. “I think the energy in practice has been there this week, though. So we’re going to come out and give it our best.”

The execution, Manning said, needs to be better late in the season. But moreover, Flagstaff needs to lead itself into playing cleaner games and avoid discouragement with mistakes.