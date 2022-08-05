Eagles emphasize line play in football offseason

Since the Flagstaff Eagles football team’s season ended last fall, coach Sean Manning’s staff has put an emphasis on strength and depth in hopes to improve moving forward.

Nowhere has that become more important than in the trenches, especially the team’s offensive line.

At points during its six-game losing streak that ended last year's campaign, Flagstaff was right in games. Endurance, physicality and line strength from opponents won out, however, and Manning doesn’t want to see that anymore. He said the coaching staff talked about it right after the final game, a home loss to a bitter rival.

“Right there on the field after the loss to Coconino, we knew exactly what we needed to do to enhance the outcome of our program. It starts and ends with the line. I know the importance of it. We didn’t have the depth we needed last year and it showed,” Manning said. “We knew we had to improve in that area, build up a better second unit and make the first better.”

The players on the offensive line, as well as those slated to man the inside portion of the defense, believe they can give the team a push toward more wins.

“It starts with the line. We’ve got to be hard to be the leaders of the team to be able to make our specialists look really good,” said senior Kent Davison.

“Our entire starting five right now is seniors. We’ve all been together since freshman year and we want to have a really good last season, so we’re really close there,” added senior Trevor Westover.

In the staff’s first full offseason together -- Manning, offensive coordinator Kevin Aguas and others were fully formed as a coaching group quite close to the 2021 season -- there’s been an increased emphasis on weight training.

Like many schools, the Eagles have implemented records for the best overall lifting amounts. Weights lifted from exercises such as bench press, clean and squat are totaled up for combined with goals of 700, 800, 900 and 1,000 total pounds. The earners of those marks are featured on a wall in the weight room.

All of the team’s position units have put more work in when it comes to strength and conditioning, Aguas said. But the ball began rolling with the players set to man the trenches.

“This group came together early in January and we started to see the camaraderie together. As the line started getting into the weight room, other guys started to join them. And then the line core grew and started getting stronger,” Aguas said.

It is still yet to be seen how the work will translate onto the field come the regular season, but Aguas believes that if the group can succeed, it could lead to results for the entire offense. It also could open up the playbook more and allow greater responsibility for the line.

Still, the Eagles believe their efforts have produced results already. Flagstaff was one of 40 teams that participated in a Northern Arizona Lumberjacks lineman challenge in June, as specialists on offense and defense played in a 7-on-7 passing tournament. Flagstaff took fourth overall in the lineman challenge, beating teams with many more athletes and bigger school populations along the way.

“We were one of the smallest line groups there, really one of the smallest schools there. We were really proud to score high out there,” Westover said.

And if that result is any indication, the Eagles feel they are on the right track to play well inside during the season.

“That’s when everyone noticed that this is the year we could do this on the line, move the ball, score those touchdowns. I think that was the turning point, that was the switch we needed,” Davison said.

Flagstaff is scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 at the Northern Arizona University Walkup Skydome against Camelback, with a scrimmage against Lake Havasu set for the week before.