Eagles can't dig out of hole in home loss to Camelback

The Flagstaff Eagles went down early and could not climb out of the hole in a 53-20 loss to 5A Conference Camelback Saturday night in their home opener at the Walkup Skydome.

Flagstaff had 104 yards of penalties, including 10 offensive flags in the first half. It also allowed a few too many big plays due to defensive breakdowns, including four touchdown passes by Spartans quarterback Max Martin -- three to junior receiver Jaylen Gillis.

Final: Camelback football defeats Flagstaff 53-20 to open the season. Eagles will visit Winslow next week — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 4, 2022

The result was a major deficit, and a game that was basically over by halftime.

“We struggled real hard to find a way to get back in the game,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said. "We had to change up our blocking schemes and I think we were able to do it. We had some good opportunities, but we had a few momentum killers, and penalties too."

Flagstaff showed a flash of brilliance right away, but couldn’t keep up the pace. On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Brock Maier hit senior receiver Tanner Reiff on a 69-yard touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead with 11:41 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans responded quickly with their own 50-yard touchdown pass. They recovered a Flagstaff fumble on the next drive, and two plays later scored on a long run to take a lead they would not lose.

Much of Camelback’s scoring came on chunk plays. Four touchdowns came on plays in which the Spartans gained double-digit yards.

“We need to clean up our tackling. That’s something I was pretty open with the kids about, and it’s something we’ll fix,” Manning said.

Down 40-12 at halftime, the Eagles started to pick things up. Senior defensive back Emiliano Armijo intercepted a pass, and the Eagles capitalized on solid field position with a touchdown pass from Maier to Reiff again. The Eagles cut the lead to 40-20 with a two-point conversion run by Maier.

Maier hits Reiff for a TD on the Eagles’ opening drive of the second half. 2-pt is also good on a Maier carry, and Camelback’s lead is cut slightly. 40-20 Spartans9:15 3Q pic.twitter.com/IowJV0woa1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 4, 2022

“That showed a lot of heart, I think. Even when we got in our heads and got down, it showed a lot to be able to fight back and play better,” Reiff said.

The Spartans took over nine minutes off the clock on their next drive, holding the ball until the 11:28 mark of the fourth quarter before punching in a short touchdown.

That score was the only one Flagstaff’s first-team defense would allow in the second half. Camelback scored one more touchdown with a minute remaining in the game, as both teams had their backups in.

Despite not cutting into the lead as much as they’d hoped, the Eagles were encouraged by their play in the third and fourth quarters. They did not commit any offensive penalties and did not allow any big plays defensively.

Manning hopes that means Flagstaff is trending the right way, even with the rough start.

“Even though there was a lot of penalties on both sides of the ball, we played a really clean second half. Those carried over from our scrimmage, trying to get the cadence down and the rhythm going. I think it was first-game jitters, and we got them out. So I think it will be better going forward,” he said.

The 4A Eagles will have a short week, preparing for their visit to 3A Winslow on Friday. The game serves as a chance for a bit of revenge for Flagstaff.

In 2021, boasting a 4-0 record to start the season, Flagstaff fell to Winslow in the Walkup Skydome in its Homecoming game. The defeat was the first of a six-game losing streak to end the year.

“We’ve had that game circled on our calendar ever since we lost,” Reiff said. “Other than Coconino, that’s our biggest rivalry game because they came into our town on Homecoming and kicked our butts. I hope that we are the ones who turn our season around next week.”

Kickoff between the Eagles and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. in Winslow.