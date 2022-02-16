Eagles boys basketball falls in 4A first round

After a four-year hiatus from the postseason, the No. 13 Flagstaff Eagles’ run to the round of 16 in the 4A Conference boys basketball playoffs ended Tuesday night in a 70-36 loss to No. 4 Deer Valley in Phoenix.

The Eagles won the opening tip, with senior forward Morgen Quotskuyva scoring the first basket of the game within the game's first five seconds. It would be the Eagles final lead of the contest, as the Skyhawks dominated from start to finish.

Overall the senior-heavy lineup this season helped lead a return to success for the Eagles program and that sentiment was reflected by head coach Nick Walton.

“They’re (the seniors) are the lifeblood, they’ve put in the effort… that experience helped us get as far as we did," Walton said.

With 10 of the 16 players on the roster graduating, Walton reflected on lessons from both the loss and the season that the program will take into next season.

“I think we learned the pace and intensity it takes to make a run down the stretch of the season” he said.

In terms of the bigger picture, Walton said he was “grateful” and “happy” to give the younger players an opportunity to build on the foundation set this season.

When Walton looks back on this season, there’s one game that’ll come to mind to describe this team.

“I think of our play-in game where we beat Buckeye Union to get to this point, especially after a loss to our rivals. We learned and grew”

For the Eagles there was plenty to takeaway as the season ends. To start the Eagles went 9-3 in 4A Grand Canyon Region play, their best region record in five years. They also had their best record since the 2020 season.

Although the ending was not what the program envisioned prior to the game, the Eagles have plenty of positive things to take into next year where the six returning players will look to build upon this year's bounce back to winning form.

Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 13-7 (9-3 Grand Canyon). Nick Walton earned 4A Grand Canyon coach of the year honors, seniors Max Fritsch and Nick Sneezy earned first team honors, and senior Nick Morrow was named to the second team. Quotskuyva earned honorable mention honors.

Paradise Honors Panthers 67, Coconino Panthers 47

No. 10 Coconino fell in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs to No. 7 Paradise Honors in Surprise.

The Panthers played Paradise Honors in the championship round of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in December, falling 60-45. In this game, which would prove coach Mike Moran's last as the Panthers' leader, they could not get over Paradise Honors' solid defense.

Coconino finished the season with a record of 16-4 (10-2 Grand Canyon) and were atop the region in the regular season. Senior Rufus Rusholme Cobb earned first team honors in the region, while junior Ivory Washington and senior Mitchell Jacobson both were named to the second team. Senior Matt Reber also earned an honorable mention.

