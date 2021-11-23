Eagles boys basketball begins play Wednesday

It was a quick turnaround for the Flagstaff Eagles multi-sport athletes taking on the upcoming boys basketball season, and even summer ball feels like a short time ago for many of the players who participated in it. But, starting Wednesday with a tournament in Surprise, the 2021-22 campaign is set to begin.

Luckily, the Eagles feel as if there is a camaraderie already built into the roster. Flagstaff will return four of its top five scorers from last season, with several other contributors set to take the floor as well.

The talent and chemistry present with the senior-heavy team could spell success this year.

“Last year we weren’t super comfortable because we were young, it was our first time playing together. We got a year of experience together and now we trust each other,” senior guard Max Fritsch said.

The Eagles also have the motivation of barely missing the playoffs last year to motivate them. Flagstaff started the 2020-21 season 3-6 before going on a late run to finish 9-9 (5-6 Grand Canyon). But, they were left out of the 16-team 4A Conference postseason bracket, finishing No. 17.

There will be 24 teams involved in the postseason this year, as is the tradition without a COVID-shortened campaign. This would have given the Eagles at least a chance at the play-in round last year. But Flagstaff is aiming for even better results now, not wanting to have the same record as last season.

As Fritsch said in the summer, coming up short of the playoffs “sucked,” and the Eagles don’t want to have that feeling again.

“I don’t think we’ve really talked about it, but everyone definitely remembers missing out. We really came together at the end of the season, but it was kind of a ‘too-little, too-late’ kind of situation. So if we can just start the season that way, that’s our goal,” senior forward Nick Morrow said.

“All we want to do is get as far as we can, and hopefully if we get some wins together that leads to a playoff run,” Fritsch added.

On the court, Flagstaff boasts a veteran team with substantial length at most of its positions. Guards such as Fritsch or senior Nick Sneezy are tall for their positions at the prep level, Morrow is listed at 6-foot-8, and the Eagles have several other sizable players to throw on the court, too.

The roster construction, as well as the players’ familiarity with each other, makes coach Nick Walton feel like he can add different, more in-depth elements to the playbook when necessary. It also makes playing defense a bit easier, as he trusts the players to switch on pick and rolls.

“We’ve got some height, but we can also stretch it a little bit because even our guards can be interchangeable and switch. So that’s a luxury to be able to create mismatches,” he said.

“It kind of feels like a Swiss Army knife, like everyone can shoot, dribble, pass it and guard different positions. And that’s a good thing for matchups,” Sneezy added.

Flagstaff’s season begins Wednesday with tournament play at the 2021 Panthers Hoops Classic Invitational hosted by Paradise Honors High School. The Eagles will face Goodyear Trivium Prep in the first round of the 16-team tournament set to run throughout the weekend. Walton said the goal will be to win as many games as possible and hopefully make a run toward the tournament final. More importantly, though, it is a chance for the Eagles to build a solid foundation before regular-season competition.

“It allows us to get some games in, and I was a little nervous because we’ve got a cross country runner and some of the football guys, so we weren’t completely ready yet. So it’s nice to have this opportunity to play some games and get more situated and play good competition but not have it affect the standings,” Walton said. “I think that will help us a lot.”

Tip-off between the Eagles and Crimson Knights is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Paradise Honors Middle School Gym.

