Eagles bow out of End-of-Summer Sizzle basketball tournament

The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team has withdrawn from the End-of-Summer Sizzle -- a preseason basketball tournament set for Friday and Saturday at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale -- due to uncertain travel conditions caused by the Rafael Fire.

Monarch Sports, the company that set up the tournament, released a statement Thursday morning:

"Because of the Rafael Fire in northern Arizona as it relates to the travel plans for Flagstaff High School, Monarch Sports and head coach Nick Walton have decided to make a change regarding the Eagles' participation in the End-of-Summer Sizzle. Flagstaff will not travel to Saguaro High School for the tournament this weekend due to the uncertainty of restrictions on the I-17 freeway. With that, Coach Walton has agreed to commit to the 2022 edition of the tournament tentatively scheduled for June 24 and 25.

"This situation first became known on Monday and discussion had been taking place daily. After hearing from Flagstaff United School District Assistant Superintendent Bob Kuhn and Flagstaff Athletic Director Jeanine Brandel, the decision was made yesterday afternoon. The safety of the students was paramount in this process as all options and timelines were discussed.

"Taking the place of Flagstaff is Desert Mountain from Scottsdale. The Wolves will participate as the No. 8 seed. The tournament begins Friday, June 25, at 2 p.m. and concludes with the championship game at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 26."

