A familiar face at Flagstaff High School is still around, but just in a new role.

Sean Manning, who spent over a decade with the Eagles football coaching staff and two seasons as head coach, is the new golf coach.

As the team heads into its fall season with a new leader and a young, yet experienced, roster, expectations are high among the group.

“We’ve got a lot of great people coming out from different ranges of golf,” junior Sean Pablo said. "I haven’t been able to see everybody because we’ve still only had like four or five practices, I think, but there’s a lot who have a good knowledge of golf. So I think we can be pretty good."

Manning took over the position after Joth Jacobson stepped down from the head role in the offseason. Jacobson, who is still on staff as the assistant coach, cited more responsibility at his full-time job as one of several reasons he didn’t have time to dedicate himself fully to the job.

Years ago, Manning remembers having conversations with Jacobson about how great his job was. He said he wasn’t gunning for the position, but that he realized how much fun coaching golf could be. With a background as a high school golfer and someone who still enjoys a swing of the club every so often, he figured that maybe someday, when football coaching ended, that could be the next stop.

Jacobson stepped away from the head coach job at the perfect time, and actually recommended Manning as a solid candidate to Flagstaff’s athletic staff. It appears the transition has worked out for both coaches, and the pair’s presence has eased the process for all involved.

“He’s helped coach me through this,” Manning said of Jacobson. “I’m just taking a figurehead kind of position right now until I can get my feet under me. I know all the inside stuff about being at athletics at Flagstaff and scheduling and everything there, and he’s teaching me a lot about coaching golf specifically right now so that we can both be doing a lot more.”

The players feel like they’ve just added another helpful voice.

“We don’t know how everything is going to go because it’s still early, but having them both here has been good. We know Joth has been around and he’s done a lot, and now coach Manning’s here too with a football background and he’s pushing us,” Pablo said.

The goal now, with the group set, is to get to work.

Flagstaff has just one senior on its projected varsity roster.

The Eagles were set to play their first competition against Coconino, Prescott and Page Thursday at Aspen Valley.

Flagstaff's golfers may move spots based on scores throughout the early parts of the season, but the majority will end up being juniors and underclassmen.

It’s a fun place to start under a new administration.

There’s a long journey ahead, and Manning says he didn’t want to put out a specific win total on the team. But he believes the team has great potential.

“My expectations are as high as these kids want them to be. I will push them, and make the effort to help them improve to however far they want to go. But, as for goals, we want to make it to state,” he said.

The last time the Eagles made the tournament as a team was the fall of 2014, though junior Payne Lowry made the individual competition as a sophomore in 2022 and tied for 72nd overall.

So changing that record is a lofty goal, but the players hope they can start to turn the tides.

“We’re going to hand down the torch to all these kids eventually. So we want to build something for them right now,” Pablo said.