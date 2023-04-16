As the Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team nears the postseason, coach Beth Haglin has been counting the days.

She’s not looking forward to the end of the season. Rather, she has thought about how few times the Eagles have taken to the sand all season.

“Including our 11 matches, we’ve been on the sand 19 days. That’s total since the start of the year,” Haglin said.

After a winter and early spring filled with snow, school cancellations and overall unruly outdoor conditions, the Eagles simply haven’t had much time to develop. The Eagles played just two home matches all season, one less than they played at the Flagstaff Athletic Club-East in last year's playoff run alone.

Still, after a turbulent season, Flagstaff is set to begin postseason play Monday. The 14th-seeded Eagles (7-4, 4-0 Section Four) will visit No. 3-seeded Estrella Foothills in the first round of the Division II state championship tournament in Goodyear.

Haglin chuckled at the notion of facing the Wolves, as they’ve become a frequent rival for the Eagles. Flagstaff has played Estrella Foothills in the last two indoor volleyball postseasons, with the Wolves winning both.

But, despite being the underdog, the Eagles are excited for the opportunity.

“Our team is still young and inexperienced, and we haven’t had a lot of time on the sand, even. So I think there’s probably some doubts, but we’re still hopeful,” Eagles senior Fallon Peters said. “I think we’re excited because of how close we were to winning last year. We’re happy to be there and qualify and get to keep playing.”

Peters’ assessment of Flagstaff’s being “young” is almost an understatement. In its 10 regular roster spots, there are just two seniors in Peters and Haylee Gilleland. Cydnie Henes is the one junior, while the rest of the starting lineup is sophomores and freshmen. There aren’t even any other seniors on the bench.

Many of the younger members are playing competitive beach volleyball for the first time. It’s a stark contrast between this season and last year, when the Eagles regularly boasted six seniors in the starting 10 and reached the D-II championship match for the first time in team history.

The roster composition, with limited training, has made Haglin expedite the teaching process. It hasn’t been an easy process.

“The girls still play like they’re on a court. By now we should be playing like it’s the sand,” Haglin said. “But that comes with the practices and running through those drills, and we haven’t been able to do that.”

The Eagles have leaned on Gilleland and her partner, sophomore Macie Moseng, as the team’s No. 1 duo all season. The pair reached the individual state tournament a year ago and have been one of the more competitive groups in the division this season.

They bring experience that the Eagles desperately need, especially now that playoffs are here.

Haglin said Gilleland and Moseng have been “vital” to Flagstaff’s success, as they are often used to showcase drills and plays to the less experienced players.

“Both of them are very strong competitors, and they bring that to this team. They’re not always the best at grabbing others and bringing them with them, but I think with this group they’re really trying,” Haglin said.

Now the Eagles have a tough test against the Wolves. Estrella Foothills is the third seed, but might prove to be the top team in the bracket. It boasts a record of 11-0 (5-0 Section Five) and has swept its opponents in all but one of its matches this season -- that includes six consecutive 5-0 wins to end the year.

Still, there could be a lot for Flagstaff to look forward to.

“Even despite all the stuff that’s gone on, we’re still in the playoffs and the kids are still enjoying the game and still having fun, and a lot of teams would like to be in our spot,” Haglin said.

Flagstaff and Estrella Foothills will play at 4:30 p.m. at South Lake Park in Goodyear.