Eagles basketball taking on summer period, aiming to get back to state title game

After reaching the first state title game in 30 years last winter, the Flagstaff girls basketball team is regrouping in the June preseason period in an attempt to have another successful campaign in 2022-23.

The Eagles lost a few seniors -- notably all-conference player Gracelyn Nez -- to graduation after going 19-3 (12-0) last season and reaching the 4A Conference championship round, but have a crop of young talent they believe could lead to more wins moving forward.

“Right now our returners, in terms of their experience, and the new pieces with their raw talent, could make a mix that should make us pretty good if we can get it together,” coach Tyrone Johnson said.

Flagstaff, competing in several exhibition leagues and tournaments throughout June, has started to build a new unit, even though many of the pieces remain. There were several freshmen and sophomores that played important roles on last season’s team, and each of them has attempted to grow their skill level in the offseason.

Johnson said he’s had upwards of 40 girls participating in summer basketball. He’s not used to such a high number in the preseason.

Many of those athletes are incoming talented players that could make the varsity level for the first time. Flagstaff’s JV team went undefeated last year, and incoming freshman Bella Burcar -- who can officially be named to the team when she enrolls in the fall -- makes for a team filled with new skilled additions.

Morningrain Honani, a junior guard who ran the point for the Eagles last season, likes the look of the group, though it took some time to get there.

“It’s fun. In the beginning it was a bit hard because it was like a new environment for us, just getting to know each other. But it’s gotten better with chemistry and knowing what we can do,” she said.

The Eagles have shooters all over the floor, and Burcar could add some needed size in the frontcourt. Flagstaff will likely continue to play its swarming style of full-court defense, using turnovers to create offensive opportunities in transition.

But while the future seems bright for Flagstaff, it has some pressure now to live up to what it thinks it can be.

“We have to get past that potential to make sure it comes together on the court, but it should be exciting,” Johnson said.

The goal, though it is more than half a year away, is to be back in Phoenix playing for a state title again in February. Though it was monumental to get to the championship game, the returning players want that to be the standard and maybe even take that last step to hoist the winner's trophy in 2023.

“The loss was tough, so it motivates me more to work harder and play smarter and play better overall. We all want it more,” Honani said.

The Eagles will host an exhibition tournament Thursday and Friday at Flagstaff High School, continuing their preparation for the regular season in a few months. The home opener is scheduled for Nov. 22 against Arizona College Prep.

