Eagles advance to 4A basketball quarterfinals with strong defensive showing

The No. 5 Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team kept its season alive with a dominant, 52-24 victory over the No. 12 Poston Butte Broncos in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs on Thursday at Flagstaff High School.

Flagstaff played an excellent defensive game, forcing turnovers and hurried passes and shots with its full-court press. After leading 30-17 at halftime, the Eagles allowed just seven total points in the second half, including just one point in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good. We were prepared and knew what was coming and we were ready,” senior Jasmine Redhouse said. “We work on defense a lot, and talking was something we needed to do more. But we knew how each other played and we worked on playing together.”

Flagstaff sophomore Morningrain Honani scored the first points of the game on a layup in the first five seconds of play. The Eagles continued to grow their lead, and never were ahead less than double-digits throughout the final three quarters.

Honani, with six points, was part of a well-spread scoring night for the Eagles. Nine different players scored in the contest, and senior Gracelyn Nez led the way with nine points. Redhouse had eight, sophomore Jaydean Dugi added seven, junior Sage Begay and freshman Teagan Martin both had six, sophomore Alyssa Harris scored four and both senior Kaitlyn Davis and sophomore Jazmine Dugi scored two.

Redhouse smiled at the notion of most of the players on the floor being able to make an impact on the scoreboard.

“Everyone knows how the others play, and we know the strengths so we can feed each other,” she said.

The Eagles’ starters took over at the start, giving the Eagles an early lead. But, when most of the second unit came on, they didn’t seem to take any pressure off the Broncos, especially defensively.

Coach Tyrone Johnson played Nez, the Eagles’ senior captain, a lot of minutes with the bench squad to give it a leader on the floor that could also provide easy offense and solid rebounding when needed.

“It helps solidify the unit. When we substitute I don’t feel like we drop off. For them to come in and still be able to play at a high level when she’s in the game, and even when she’s not, is important,” Johnson said.

The game did not end up being close, but Johnson was quick to praise Poston Butte’s coach Savannah Bix. Bix played for Johnson at Flagstaff in her high school career, and has stayed in contact with him and others in the area.

Johnson called it “special” to share the floor with somebody he had so many positive memories with and who he believes is on a trajectory to become a great coach.

“She’s persevered through a lot, and they got their first win in the play-in win. And just how she’s leading those girls, it’s awesome to see knowing that she came from here,” Johnson said. “And hopefully some values she learned from us she’s instilling in them, and I was nervous because she was going to get after it, and I know with that team they’re going to come back and be a force next year.”

The Eagles pushed their record to 17-2 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and reached the quarterfinals with Wednesday’s victory. Flagstaff will host No. 13 Greenway, which upset No. 4 Mesquite in the first round after knocking out Coconino in the play-in game over the weekend.

Tipoff between the Eagles and Demons is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.

“I know that coach (Jay) Montoya’s got a solid squad,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get them up here at 7,000 feet and push the pace. We’re obviously excited just to move on and to get another home game, we’ll take that.”

