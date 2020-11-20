Drought over: Coconino football gets first postseason win since 2000

"It all starts with the O-line, man," Seery said. "That's where it's at. Those guys, they worked so hard this week, last week and man, every week. ... It's just a confidence thing. I got that back and it feels great, really. Plus I got the whole team behind me, they all have my back."

Play-action passes, roll outs and dimes down the middle -- exactly how the Panthers have executed their passing offense all season.

Heading into the week the plan had been to get the passing game going. As prolific as the run game has been under Lapsley and the stable of running backs, the passing game becoming dynamic would give Coconino a new level to its offense.

"It was the first message we sent on Monday morning, we have to be much better at the passing game down the stretch," Lapsley said. "We are going to have to loosen teams up. We love to run the ball, you all know that. We knew we could do it and we worked really hard this week on executing it and they showed it. ... (Seery) had a heck of a game."

Dominant defense

It took Estrella until the fourth quarter to get any points on the board.