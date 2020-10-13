Down two starters, Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Mohave at home

Haglin joked that earlier in her coaching career she would get too mad about mistakes in matches that she would almost gloss over that her team still got the win.

With the noted scratches to the Eagles rotation, some were forced to play out of their normal spots. Instead of being able to work off the attention Nez gets on a consistent basis, Thomas was the focal point of the offense for the most part.

She finished with a team-high five kills and added four digs, and was a solid presence at the net with three block assists and one solo block. Bridget Bond had 13 assists, one kill, one solo block and two digs in a solid match from her setter spot.

Lauren Hagerman got some extended playing time as well and had four kills, one dig, three solo blocks and four block assists for the Eagles. Cassidy Berry led the Eagles with 17 digs.

While Haglin noted the things she wants to see improved, the Eagles were never really in doubt of winning Tuesday night's match.

The closest Mohave got in the opening set was an early 7-6 Eagles lead before Flagstaff outscored the Thunderbirds 18-7 the rest of the way. The second set was much of the same. Flagstaff held a close 8-5 lead before rattling off a 17-4 run to close and hold Mohave under 10 points for the second.