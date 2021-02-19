Down, then back up: Brandon Shirley excels after multiple stops in high school football career

Flagstaff Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Shirley bounced around a bit during his high school football career.
The 6-foot, 250-pound left tackle started his high school career in Flagstaff at Flagstaff High, then after his freshman year his dad found a job opportunity in the Valley, so the family moved and Shirley ended up at 6A Conference Skyline in Mesa.
There, during his sophomore and junior season in 2018 and 2019, Shirley broke out. He earned first-team all-region honors in 2019 and was named the team's offensive line MVP as a sophomore in 2018.
Things were looking good, even if he was playing for a struggling program that went just 2-8 in 2019.
Once the pandemic hit, things changed again for Shirley and his family.
He moved back to Flagstaff so that his dad and the rest of his family could be near his dad's father, who had dialysis and kidney issues, leaving the family concerned -- especially considering the pandemic.
Shirley's dad, Vince, took a leave from his job to help his own father in town and handle the family homestead in Tuba City -- where Shirley is originally from before he moved to Flagstaff for high school -- and moved his family back up to Flagstaff in the middle of the pandemic.
So, Shirley, who is Navajo, ended up back where he started: at Flagstaff High School.
After being away from Flagstaff for a few years, with a head coach that wasn't there when Shirley was a freshman, there weren't any issues when Shirley transferred and joined the football team. The Eagles welcomed Shirley with open arms -- or better yet, open wings.
"They welcomed me in the best way possible," Shirley said. "When I got there everybody was excited to have me and I was pretty excited to make a contribution to this team."
The past season was his strongest yet. Stats aren't widely available for offensive linemen but from watching his tape and games, Shirley made a visible difference for the Eagles on and off the field.
He opened running room for star running back Luis Jaramillo and pancaked defensive ends in pass protection, letting the Eagles air it out more the past season than they had in recent memory.
Shirley earned All-Grand Canyon Region honors and was named to the 4A All-Conference Second Team -- the first offensive lineman to earn the honor for Flagstaff in at least the past five years.
Plus, he brought some competitive fire after spending two seasons at the 6A level -- the "big school" conference in Arizona.
"The only difference was that I got to take more of a leadership role down here at Flagstaff," Shirley said. " ... For football IQ, I started to get better. ... I did get a lot better than I was last year."
Another move
After going up and down the mountain a few times the past couple years, he is moving again.
Shirley committed to play for the Gila River Hawks -- a junior college team that competes in the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference. In 2018, the Maricopa Community College District disbanded football for financial reasons, leaving little chance for recruits to stay in the state.
The Hawks are just the team, so as a requirement Shirley will enroll at Mesa Community College in the Valley where he hopes to earn his associate's degree in exercise science. The league was created in response to the cutting of the main community college programs in the Valley to give chances for high school athletes to continue their careers and, potentially, earn scholarships to four-year schools.
The league doesn't compete in the NJCAA but hopes to one day be elevated in an attempt to bring JUCO football back to Arizona in a widespread way.
The choice to go with Gila River made sense to him as he hopes to make it to a four-year college.
"It's sort of a stepping stone to get a chance to play at a bigger college or have a chance to go to a four-year," Shirley said.
