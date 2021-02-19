Down, then back up: Brandon Shirley excels after multiple stops in high school football career

After being away from Flagstaff for a few years, with a head coach that wasn't there when Shirley was a freshman, there weren't any issues when Shirley transferred and joined the football team. The Eagles welcomed Shirley with open arms -- or better yet, open wings.

"They welcomed me in the best way possible," Shirley said. "When I got there everybody was excited to have me and I was pretty excited to make a contribution to this team."

The past season was his strongest yet. Stats aren't widely available for offensive linemen but from watching his tape and games, Shirley made a visible difference for the Eagles on and off the field.

He opened running room for star running back Luis Jaramillo and pancaked defensive ends in pass protection, letting the Eagles air it out more the past season than they had in recent memory.

Shirley earned All-Grand Canyon Region honors and was named to the 4A All-Conference Second Team -- the first offensive lineman to earn the honor for Flagstaff in at least the past five years.

Plus, he brought some competitive fire after spending two seasons at the 6A level -- the "big school" conference in Arizona.