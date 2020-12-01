Down 3 starters, NAU women's basketball off to 1-1 start behind Rodabaugh and Nakai

"There was no doubt she was going to be able to contribute to us and be one of our main contributors especially scoring-wise," Payne said. "I can just see how her game fit our system really well; that's really exciting for us."

Between Orndoff's indefinite absence and Caitlin Malvar choosing to completely opt out of the season, there was some room for Nakai to jump in once she was ruled eligible.

"For us to be able to insert her right in, we are very fortunate," Payne said.

Rodabaugh led the scoring charge just barely over Nakai, with an average of 20.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and from deep. While Nakai and Rodabaugh got theirs, Jacey Bailey struggled a bit, hitting just 36% from the field and 33% from deep as both UNLV and Arizona focused on her as the most well-known option left with Radford, Rasheed and Orndoff out.

"The fact that they are getting this experience early is important," Payne said. "For them being able to go up against Arizona early on and just 'OK, this is what it is going to be like,' it's something you can't simulate in a practice."

Positive shift

The Lumberjacks were penciled to finish third in both the Big Sky coaches and media preseason polls, but that might be underselling the team.