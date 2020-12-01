Down 3 starters, NAU women's basketball off to 1-1 start behind Rodabaugh and Nakai

It's a safe bet to assume when a team is down the preseason conference MVP, the reigning newcomer of the year and a consistent starter to begin a season, things could start pretty rough.
Some of that is true for Northern Arizona women's basketball. But not the stuff about a rough start.
The Lumberjacks are without Big Sky preseason MVP Khiarica Rasheed, reigning Big Sky newcomer of the year Nina Radford and starting guard Lauren Orndoff but still came out of the opening week 1-1, with Big Sky play scheduled to start Saturday.
Radford and Rasheed are currently nursing injuries and are expected to return at a later date, while Orndoff is out indefinitely due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk the virus has to her, Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne confirmed Monday in a Zoom interview.
Orndoff suffered a collapsed lung midway through the 2018-19 season, an injury that kept her out for a long while before she returned last year and put together a strong season. Because COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, Orndoff, Payne and the team's medical staff thought it was best if she waited until cases potentially fall.
"Obviously we are dealing with a pandemic and a virus that is respiratory, so put two and two together, it kinda doesn't make sense for her to take that risk of potentially contracting it, with so much unknown and potential complications with that," Payne said.
Orndoff, a senior, started all 31 games she played in 2019-20 and averaged around nine points per outing. She also hit a game-winner against Idaho among other big shots last season.
Despite the absences, Northern Arizona opened with a win over UNLV Wednesday and had a solid showing against No. 7 Arizona Sunday in Tucson.
It isn't hard to pinpoint the two stars from the first week of hoops for Northern Arizona. Former Coconino standout JJ Nakai and second-year Lumberjack Emily Rodabaugh each showed out last week.
Nakai, a transfer from Nevada who was just ruled eligible by the NCAA a week ago, averaged 19.5 points for the two games, leading the Lumberjacks in minutes played as she has gotten extended minutes with Orndoff and Radford sitting. Nakai was the shot-taker, doing so on solid shooting as well, hitting 44% from the field and 57% from 3-point range as the team's leader in field-goal attempts so far this year.
The sharp-shooting guard has quickly found her groove within Payne's offense, and the fourth-year head coach thinks she fits in very nicely.
"There was no doubt she was going to be able to contribute to us and be one of our main contributors especially scoring-wise," Payne said. "I can just see how her game fit our system really well; that's really exciting for us."
Between Orndoff's indefinite absence and Caitlin Malvar choosing to completely opt out of the season, there was some room for Nakai to jump in once she was ruled eligible.
"For us to be able to insert her right in, we are very fortunate," Payne said.
Rodabaugh led the scoring charge just barely over Nakai, with an average of 20.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and from deep. While Nakai and Rodabaugh got theirs, Jacey Bailey struggled a bit, hitting just 36% from the field and 33% from deep as both UNLV and Arizona focused on her as the most well-known option left with Radford, Rasheed and Orndoff out.
"The fact that they are getting this experience early is important," Payne said. "For them being able to go up against Arizona early on and just 'OK, this is what it is going to be like,' it's something you can't simulate in a practice."
Positive shift
The Lumberjacks were penciled to finish third in both the Big Sky coaches and media preseason polls, but that might be underselling the team.
Payne has noted since the offseason the current roster may be the most talented and deep during her time in Flagstaff and the opening week is a great example of that.
It's early, and a small sample so far, but whenever Radford and Rasheed are healthy and are inserted back into the rotation, a healthy Lumberjacks squad could be a dangerous Big Sky team.
"There's a big dynamic shift in our program right now," Payne said. "It's probably the most competitive and the most talented group we've had. I think I told the team in the locker room (Sunday) that with the talent we have that challenged the No. 7 team to 14 points, if we are playing at our best we can win the Big Sky that is without Nina or (Khiarica). So add them to the picture we can be really dangerous."
Next up
The Lumberjacks (1-1) are scheduled to open Big Sky play against Eastern Washington Saturday and Sunday in Cheney, Washington. The games were moved to the weekend instead of a Thursday game to accommodate testing and COVID-19 protocol within each program.
Game times are to be determined and the dates are "tentative" according to a press release from Eastern Washington Athletics.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
