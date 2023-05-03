One of the first words former Panthers football coach Mike Lapsley used to describe Coconino High School senior Tyler Ragan was “versatility.”

Ragan, who will graduate from Coconino soon, will need to utilize that versatility to succeed in the future.

During a ceremony Tuesday, Ragan signed to play both football and baseball for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, beginning in the fall.

Today was the signing ceremony for Coconino’s Tyler Ragan, who will be on both the football and baseball teams at Luther College in Iowa pic.twitter.com/nUY84J5w8M — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) May 2, 2023

The Division III Norse, Ragan said, presented him the opportunity to continue both of his passions and he jumped at the chance.

“That was one of the biggest pushing points as to why I wanted to go there. They were one of the only schools that were offering both. I wasn’t sure which one I wanted to pick yet, so they said I could keep playing both and I didn’t have to choose,” he said.

In football, Ragan was a defensive starter and also contributed some on offense. In his senior year he totaled 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. But Ragan’s most important quality, Lapsley said, was his willingness to adapt to playing in a variety of roles.

“We could put him anywhere and he’d do a good job. And he was always open to different positions, because he just wanted to win. So having that kind of character meant a lot,” Lapsley said.

And Ragan’s versatility didn’t stop there. He also played on the Coconino boys basketball team that reached the 4A Conference state championship tournament. Moreover, he was a three-year varsity player for the Panthers baseball team, which just ended its season Saturday in the first round of the 4A postseason.

Panthers manager Mike Sifling knew Ragan long before he started playing varsity baseball. The two families have a long history.

Sifling’s son, Casey Sifling, played for the Panthers football team. His coach was Tadd Ragan, father of Tyler, and was there when Casey signed his own letter of intent to play football at Lake Forest College in 2011.

Now Mike got to sit back and enjoy the moment as Tyler’s coach.

“It’s crazy that it’s come full-circle,” Mike Sifling said.

He has full faith young Ragan will succeed at the next level.

“It’s been great to see his transition from a great kid to now a great young adult. He’s the kind of kid that can excel at both, and we’re going to miss him here,” Sifling said.

Ragan finished his high school athletic career with a special moment Saturday. The Panthers fell 5-4 at Salpointe Catholic -- the No. 1-seeded team in the 4A -- in Tucson, but the game was close because Ragan hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning.

“To see him make that hit in that spot is one of my highlights of this season,” Sifling said. “It was exciting to see him and the team enjoy that play. I wish we could have finished it off, but to get us back in the game the way he did was amazing.”

The end of the baseball season was the final moment in Ragan’s yearslong, nonstop high school athletics journey. His commitment was constant, moving from one sport to the next within days, even in the summer. At some points, such as late spring, there would be two happening at once with baseball and spring football. Or in summer, there were some days he’d hustle from a football training session to June basketball scrimmages.

That energy level helped him succeed at each endeavor, and the goal is to continue that trend in college.

“All of it’s given me a different perspective,” Ragan said. “I can grow in multiple ways and get different perspectives, and I’m used to being with different people and different coaches and adapting all the time, and I still was able to commit to all of it. So I hope I can keep doing that at Luther.”