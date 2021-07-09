Donor makes lemonade out of basketballs when it comes to NABI scheduling conflict with Suns

While the NABI Foundation is unsure where its final games will take place, a donor may have made the best of a scheduling mess. With the Phoenix Suns advancing into the NBA Finals, the Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI) Championship games scheduled for July 17 at the Phoenix Suns Arena are preparing to relocate to Camelback High School in Phoenix.
Robert Shippy, the owner of Rolling Plains Construction and a NABI Foundation annual donor, committed to pay for the members of the championship games to attend game five of the championship series, should the Suns and Bucks reach that stage.
"It is our honor to support the NABI Foundation by turning a bittersweet situation into a uniquely special one for our young Native American athletes who look forward to playing the championship game on an official NBA court. We enjoy supporting such a worthy organization that brings our tribal communities together in sport and helps develop future leaders. We look forward to seeing the memorable time they will have at the NBA Finals," Shippy said.
Playing championship games at the Phoenix Suns Arena is one of the highlights from the tournament, an ongoing tradition since 2003. With 124 all-Native American and Indigenous basketball teams traveling to Phoenix to compete in this summer's 18th annual NABI invitational -- they will play 434 basketball games across five days -- scheduling a few more in a different site is doable.
"As disappointing as this news is, it is hard not to feel the tremendous excitement of our Phoenix Suns advancing to the NBA Finals and look at this situation as turning lemons into a real tasty batch of lemonade. It could be an opportunity of a lifetime for our athletes, keeping in mind some have never been off their tribal lands. For our basketball players who love the game and traveled from all over North American to compete at NABI, I think it is better than saying I am going to Disneyland," said GinaMarie Scarpa, NABI Foundation's president and CEO.
The NABI will begin Sunday at various areas around Phoenix.