Dominant second half drives Coconino to victory over Volunteers

Coach Mike Lapsley said it “was like a deep breath of fresh air” to get back on the football field for the Coconino Panthers Saturday in Flagstaff. The feeling did not last long, as the Panthers started slow, but Coconino (3-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) dominated Lee Williams (3-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon) in the second half to win 29-10 at Cromer Field.

After a week off due to COVID-19 precautions that canceled last Friday’s game, Coconino’s offense did not execute well, committed several penalties and was unable to move the ball consistently. Aided by stellar rushing performances by junior Cooper French (184 yards, 1 TD) and senior Gabriel Callado (87 yards, 2 TD), the Panthers scored on each of their drives in the second half, though, and won handily.

“To me, that first half, what I told those guys is that we lost our identity. We were uncertain and that’s not who we are. But we got back to who we are in the second half,” Lapsley said.

The first quarter was slow for both teams. Coconino forced the Volunteers to punt on the opening drive, and had a long offensive drive themselves but fumbled the ball away near the end of the period.