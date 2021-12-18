Dittmann finds early success in college tennis, Northern Arizona

For standout tennis player Gina Dittmann, deciding to attend Northern Arizona University was an easy decision. Moving halfway across the world from her hometown of Essen, Germany, however, came with ups and downs.

Now, it appears the reigning Big Sky Conference MVP will be on the move again as reports indicate she will transfer to North Carolina State next fall after finishing out this season with the Lumberjacks.

As a sophomore on the NAU women’s tennis team, Dittmann quickly became notable for her stellar performance in her first three semesters playing at the college level.

Dittmann thrived in her freshman season, compiling a 15-1 record and earning conference MVP and freshman of the year honors.

She followed that up with an impressive sophomore fall campaign in which she beat defeated No. 14-ranked Vanessa Wong of the University of Washington in the International Tennis Association’s Women’s All-American Championship in October.

“Gina has done insanely well,” junior teammate Mimi Bland said. “She won almost all of the matches she played, even against top-ranked players. She was able to get ranked herself, which is very impressive, especially for a freshman.”

NAU women’s tennis coach Ewa Bogusz said Dittmann, despite her move to a new country, has handled everything she’s had thrown at her like a champion.

“I think she’s done really well with adjusting to how we do things in America and college tennis,” Bogusz said. “She’s focusing on all the right things, and because of that, she’s become so successful.”

Dittmann’s love for the game of tennis started at a young age. Her parents would take her and her younger brother to the courts every week as they lived close by. Before attending NAU, Dittmann played tennis for the club team Netzballverein, where she became the No. 1-ranked player in her club.

Once Dittmann finished the 12th grade, she was faced with the decision of where she would continue her studies. Her mother suggested the idea of playing at a university in the United States.

“I didn’t want to study in Germany,” Dittmann said. “My mom kind of brought up the idea, and then some coaches came and talked to me. I thought about it and thought it was a good decision to come here.”

Deciding to move to the U.S was ultimately the best decision to receive a degree while continuing to play the game she loved.

After visiting other colleges in the U.S, Dittmann had decided on attending NAU in the fall of 2020. On top of the state-of-the-art facilities NAU offered and her relationship with the team, Dittmann explained that one of the most important aspects of her decision to attend NAU were the relationships she had developed with the coaches.

Those feelings are reciprocated. Bogusz describes Dittmann as being not only a very sweet girl but also a fierce competitor on the court.

“That’s where she got the nickname 'The Dragon,'” Bogusz chuckled. “You’ll think Gina’s more on the quiet side, but when the real Gina comes out on the court in the midst of competition, that’s when the dragon comes out.”

When it comes to the relationship Dittmann has with her teammates, Bland says she and Dittmann have a somewhat competitive friendship on the court. Nonetheless, they enjoy each other’s company.

“We can congratulate the other after great wins, which she had a lot of, but we can also give each other a hard time when one of us beats the other,” Bland said. “Off the court, we can forget all that and have a great time together.”

With every practice, match and tournament that the team attends, her teammates and coaches continue to be inspired by Dittmann’s success.

“We’re very happy to have her not only compete at this high of a level but to also share [her achievements] with her teammates and have everybody pointed in the right direction working towards a common goal,” Bogusz said.

Whether the common goal is becoming nearly undefeated in a regular season or beating a highly ranked player on another team, the pressure of continuing that success is not easy for Dittmann, according to Bland.

“Coming in as a freshman and playing No. 1 on the team must be tough,” Bland said. “She plays the top player of every team, and as the year continued, she had the expectation that she should win.”

Along with the pressure of being named the No. 1 player on the team, Dittmann has faced more challenges following her move to the U.S, and even before. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in longer wait times to receive a visa. According to Dittmann, she had to make several appointments to get her visa as they were being canceled due to the worsening of the pandemic.

“It was definitely a problem with getting a visa to get into the U.S.” Dittmann said. “It was actually pretty hard. I think I got my visa just two or three weeks before my flight.”

Once Dittmann received the visa and arrived in Lumberjacks country, she was faced with what she says has been the biggest challenge of all -- being away from her family.

Dittmann’s family has not visited her in the U.S. due to travel restrictions. She is hopeful those restrictions will be removed, allowing her family to watch her play in the upcoming season.

Although her struggles with homesickness continue to be a challenge today, Bland is confident in Dittmann’s ability to overcome them by staying positive throughout the process.

“I think she has handled [being away from family] very well,” Bland said. “I always see her in a great mood for practice every day. I know that she stays in contact with her parents regularly -- which is key for anyone living so far away from home.”

