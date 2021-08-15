Developed Northern Arizona volleyball middles to help team reach new heights

With nearly all of the roster returning from the strange spring volleyball season, it's time for the Lumberjacks to take the next step to becoming the kind of program that upsets nonconference favorites, wins titles and plays with a consistence that's hard to match.
A young team still overall that has only three seniors on the roster, Northern Arizona will learn early this season where it is at when it gets the fall started with a challenging nonconference slate -- a key factor in program development the team missed out on in the spring due to limitations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are playing some really tough teams during nonconference. Most of the teams are 20-plus-win teams, teams that win their conference, that kind of stuff," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy, who is entering his ninth year at the helm. "I mean, we’re easily facing the hardest schedule since I’ve been here."
The team's developed middles, who Murphy said are “completely different players” compared to a season ago, could play a large role in helping the Lumberjacks reach the higher level of play they are seeking this season. Northern Arizona is returning four total middles, with three carrying over spring experience with the team but not much more.
“We feel that’s become a real strength for us traditionally, offensively and blocking-wise. We have three players who are legitimately good and are competing at those spots," Murphy said before a Thursday practice in Rolle Activity Center. "So, we feel really strong in that position, but they need to prove it in the big matches, and they have not done that yet. We'll put them in that situation."
Murphy said he even expects to see a more dynamic attack up the middle this fall.
In the spring, Neche Newton, a returning middle in her junior year, recorded the most kills at the position for the Lumberjacks, finishing with 99 total at a clip of 1.62 per set. She also had the most starts of the middles in the spring at 14, while Savannah Bloom got 10 and Jordan Elder had eight. Each of the three showed during the spring their strengths defensively, with Newton leading the way with 41 total blocks, Bloom adding 37 and Elder contributing 32.
Yet, it's still a reach from what former Lumberjacks Abby Akin was producing offensively in the middle. Akin finished 2019, the final year of her impressive career with Northern Arizona, at 2.6 kills per set.
But it's more than the middles who will face an intense start to the season and will be looked upon to develop not long after the Lumberjacks posted a 10-6 overall spring record. Having played its last match just a handful of months ago on April 1 -- a loss in the second round of the conference tournament to reigning champion Weber State -- Northern Arizona's quick turnaround starts with Florida State on Friday, Aug. 27, at a tournament hosted by LSU.
Northern Arizona will also face LSU and Michigan -- which it lost to in 2019 after pushing the 15th-ranked opponent to five sets -- during the season-opening tourney set to take place in Baton Rouge.
“We’re young still,” Murphy said.
Northern Arizona's roster lists 15 total players, many being returners from the spring in addition to a few new faces in freshman outside hitter Kacee Moore, freshman opposite hitter Sophia Wadsworth and freshman defensive specialist Jordan Cherniss. The three seniors, three juniors and one redshirt junior, and five sophomores make up the rest of the squad.
Murphy said there is plenty of leadership to help guide the youth to success. Moreover, he said several of his veteran players made sure to work on their games during the offseason.
“So we are a lot better on day one than we were coming out of last season just because they wanted to be good," Murphy said. "They were doing it themselves. We have a really motivated team, so I think we are probably better than when we stopped.”
The transition from a spring to fall season felt strange, overall, for Murphy, who admitted that it was hard to reach full potential during a shortened spring season full of uncertainties.
He said many of the teams in the Big Sky Conference, much like his own program, even look the same from just five months ago.
“Usually you go from one year to the next and there’s a bunch of changes within the teams,” Murphy said.
He added: “That feels really different, especially knowing that other teams in the conference we are competing in, they’re all going to basically return everybody. It’s almost like having two seasons that are identical, so that’s really unusual.”
So its up to Murphy to make sure his team enters the fall carrying over the most experience gained from the spring.
“Now we have a team that is just pushing, and they are ready to apply all that knowledge they learned from last season," Murphy said.
