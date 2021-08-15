Developed Northern Arizona volleyball middles to help team reach new heights

With nearly all of the roster returning from the strange spring volleyball season, it's time for the Lumberjacks to take the next step to becoming the kind of program that upsets nonconference favorites, wins titles and plays with a consistence that's hard to match.

A young team still overall that has only three seniors on the roster, Northern Arizona will learn early this season where it is at when it gets the fall started with a challenging nonconference slate -- a key factor in program development the team missed out on in the spring due to limitations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are playing some really tough teams during nonconference. Most of the teams are 20-plus-win teams, teams that win their conference, that kind of stuff," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy, who is entering his ninth year at the helm. "I mean, we’re easily facing the hardest schedule since I’ve been here."

The team's developed middles, who Murphy said are “completely different players” compared to a season ago, could play a large role in helping the Lumberjacks reach the higher level of play they are seeking this season. Northern Arizona is returning four total middles, with three carrying over spring experience with the team but not much more.