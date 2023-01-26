Despite new faces, young team, NAU club softball eyes return to World Series

There are some new faces on the NAU Jacks club softball team this season, but the goal of winning the conference and reaching the NCSA World Series remains the same.

The team lost key seniors to gradation last year, with a total of seven players not returning to the roster, but Jacks manager Tommy Hernandez said he doesn't see the turnover in personnel as putting the ballclub in a rebuild season.

“I think we reloaded,” he said last week.

The Jacks finished last year's regular season with a 23-3 record overall, going 17-1 in their conference, and went undefeated in the Pacific South tournament to reach the World Series for the first time in the club's history. In fact, the team had never been to the postseason before last season's appearance.

There are eight new names on the roster this season to go with eight returners. Key returning pitcher Taylor Brown, who pitched for the team during the fall nonconference season and was the No. 1 starter for the team in the circle a season ago, will most likely miss her entire final year due to an injury she suffered, according to Hernandez, while sledding.

"This injury is extremely painful and I would not wish it on anyone," Brown posted on her Facebook page last week. "The good news is I don’t need surgery and it can heal on its own with rest. The bad news is my senior softball season is over before it even started."

Brown was a NCSA All-American on the first team last year. Overall the team had seven All-Americans in the 2022, with four returning in Bailey Akin, Corissa Burgoyne, Brylee Denbo and Hannah Hoppe.

Hernandez said freshman McKell Gordon, who hails from Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, is likely to take over in the circle.

In addition to Gordon, Izabella Baca, who played for Flagstaff High School, is the other northern Arizona-based player on the Jacks squad this season. Baca, a freshman, could be another option when the team needs an arm; Hernandez said he's been working with her to see if she can make a jump in her play.

Overall, there are five freshmen in the Jacks' dugout this season.

“I think we have a great group of young players who have played on the big stage and played a lot of travel ball," the skipper said. "They have a lot of softball experience and great softball IQ.”

As an example, Hernandez pointed to freshman Chaylee Becenti, who helped her Gallup High School team win its first-ever state title in softball in 2022 as a left fielder.

He also referenced Josette Orion, who transfered to the Jacks as a junior after playing at Phoenix College -- a program that boasts being a 10-time NJCAA nation champion.

“I mean, that’s huge to have somebody with that type of experience to come over to our club. We are super excited to have her and for her to jump in and be a leader on this team," Hernandez said.

Practicing indoors -- an experience not uncommon for the Jacks -- is a new experience for some of the first-year players. As is usual for the team when the spring season approaches -- or is even underway -- there is a lot of time for indoor batting practice.

“We do what we can do indoors," Hernandez said.

He added with a laugh: “We take some grounders off the hardwood -- coming in hot. And getting a lot of BPs. We get used to it, so we have some good indoor practices ready and drills and everything we can.”

The first time the team will see action outside on the diamond, he said, will most likely be when the team opens the spring slate on Saturday in the Valley with a nonconference game against Phoenix College for a doubleheader that begins at noon.