Despite low win total, NPA volleyball sees potential after Corie Murphy's 1st season at helm

The Northland Prep volleyball team has experienced a lot of changes this past season, with a new coach, new teammates and a new standard of playing, but despite a less-than-stellar win total, the program is looking to a bright future.
The Spartans showed solid hitting (.176), digs per set (18.3), and kills per set (8.7) averages but still struggled to secure wins, finishing 3-8 overall and 3-6 in the 2A Central Region.
Two of the wins were against a struggling North Pointe Prep, and one massive five-set upset against No. 7 Scottsdale Prep in the regular-season finale in Flagstaff.
The team was young, with only two seniors and three juniors. As the team kicked off tryouts before the season, first-year head coach Corie Murphy had yet to meet most of her players and struggled to fill spots on the court, moving players around to fill positions they might not have been used to or naturally comfortable in.
With a new and young team dynamic, Murphy focused on building confidence in each individual player’s ability to play and grow as a team. She gave younger players needed time in matches to develop, encouraging mistakes to be made during practices and teaching good sportsmanship.
“[Young players] need to be in those close matches and feel what it means to lose, and then feel what being in a close match and winning feels like,” Murphy said. "When someone is starting in front of you, how do you work hard at the same time as encouraging that person to be better?”
The central focus for the Spartans this season was on the learning process. This approach heavily united the team, maturing their skill level and development outside of the gym as well.
The team’s best win this season was their Senior Night victory against Scottsdale Prep -- a team that swept Northland Prep earlier in the season.
“My kids were looking around the court not knowing what to do," Murphy said of the first meeting with Scottsdale Prep. "They are a very skilled team, and they run a really fast offense. That was the first [match] we really didn’t hang with the other team, we weren’t even close.”
Going into the second match against Scottsdale Prep, Murphy described having hope and confidence, knowing her team had the talent to win every match -- it was more about how the pieces fell into place.
The pieces connected in the final match as the team recorded a season-high in kills, and its highest hitting percentage, allowing for a thrilling win.
With two seniors, Natalie Hansen and Aanika Patel graduating, Northland Prep looks to the younger girls who are now the future of the team. Freshman Caroline Jameson played every match this season at setter and made strides all season.
“Even in tryouts when we would give her tips, she would ask for feedback constantly," Murphy said. "Caroline was the one that I saw the most potential in as far as working hard and the ability to learn, and she continues to work hard.”
With girls such as Jameson gearing up to lead the team and junior Maggie Auza, who led the team in kills, still in the fold, Northland Prep volleyball will become a sight to see as it continues to work on fine-tuning skills before next season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!