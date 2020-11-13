Despite low win total, NPA volleyball sees potential after Corie Murphy's 1st season at helm

The central focus for the Spartans this season was on the learning process. This approach heavily united the team, maturing their skill level and development outside of the gym as well.

The team’s best win this season was their Senior Night victory against Scottsdale Prep -- a team that swept Northland Prep earlier in the season.

“My kids were looking around the court not knowing what to do," Murphy said of the first meeting with Scottsdale Prep. "They are a very skilled team, and they run a really fast offense. That was the first [match] we really didn’t hang with the other team, we weren’t even close.”

Going into the second match against Scottsdale Prep, Murphy described having hope and confidence, knowing her team had the talent to win every match -- it was more about how the pieces fell into place.

The pieces connected in the final match as the team recorded a season-high in kills, and its highest hitting percentage, allowing for a thrilling win.

With two seniors, Natalie Hansen and Aanika Patel graduating, Northland Prep looks to the younger girls who are now the future of the team. Freshman Caroline Jameson played every match this season at setter and made strides all season.