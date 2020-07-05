Delayed start: Coconino Community College cross country on hold until fall 2021

Coconino Community College was coming down the final stretch of the bell lap, eyeing the proverbial finish line of starting the Comets cross country program. Funds were raised and support from the running-crazed Flagstaff community was there, and then came a pandemic.
CCC was set to unveil its inaugural team for the budding athletics program this coming fall, but a hiring freeze caused by budget concerns due to the coronavirus halted the Comets before they could even get off the starting line.
“We want our program to start off on a positive foot, not during a pandemic," Tony Williams, CCC dean of students and the school's first athletic director, said Wednesday over the phone.
Williams said the application to the National Junior College Athletics Association was accepted in April following site visits in March -- right as the pandemic began to shutter the sports world.
Before the pandemic, Williams noted the strong support from Flagstaff and the running community -- such as Flagstaff Eagles cross country head coach and renowned long-distance runner Trina Painter.
Painter had communicated with Williams that she agrees with holding off, and prioritizing health and safety.
"I sent (Williams) an email and said that same thing that the timing is everything and this is not our time. I remain excited and enthusiastic about the future and the first season of the cross country team," Painter said. "... The writing was on the wall. I'd have been shocked if we were actually able to pull it off."
At the time in February, when specifics surrounding the program were made public, things seemed to be going smoothly, but once the pandemic brought budget and enrollment concerns, things took a wrong turn.
In an interview with KNAU, CCC President Colleen Smith said the school is bracing for a 10% student enrollment dip this fall.
“We really couldn’t have picked a worse time to decide to launch the program," Williams said. "Had we known, at the time, that this was going to happen we would not have made the decision to start a program in fall 2020.
" ... All indicators suggest this isn’t the right time to debut our athletic program for our college.”
The hiring freeze kept Williams and CCC from hiring any coaches, let alone a head coach, to guide the program through its infancy. The Comets hadn't even gotten a chance to recruit any athletes, as they had hoped to have 11 total in the program for the first season.
The decision to hold off for at least another year, Williams said, wasn't easy to make. It's been a long process, and a final call was made this week to ultimately put athlete and student safety first and delay the program until 2021 -- assuming conditions allow.
“That hiring freeze has remained in effect, and for obvious reasons," Williams said. "We’ve been holding out, gosh, to the very possible last minute to make a decision on what we are going to do. Actually just (Tuesday), after spending a great deal of time with the NJCAA and other stakeholders here who are involved with our planning process for cross country, we are moving forward with making the decision to suspend our season. … One we don’t have a coach and we don’t have commitments from any athletes.”
According to the CCC website, the school has raised $11,033 for the cross country program, which was estimated to cost somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000 annually. The delay to debut the program could actually help the Comets in the long run, Williams said.
An entire year of being in the NJCAA, as the Comets will retain their status as a member despite not having a full-fledged program, will allow the team and the budding athletics department to finalize procedures for athletes and sign off on potential third-party vendors to help with funds to sustain the team and department going forward.
“We are in a really good position to make the smart move and pull back, as apposed to push something forward and potentially put student athletes and a coach in harm's way when there are still a lot of unknown factors associated with the pandemic," Williams said.
Williams added that he believes CCC is making the right call in delaying the start.
“I’m hopeful that everything will turn out the way we wanted it to turn out," Williams said. "The energy and enthusiasm behind this sport, particularly in Flagstaff, is really second to none. Will people in the community be disappointed? Absolutely. Will they understand? Absolutely. This is the first time for any of us in our lifetime -- or anyone we know -- that have gone through a pandemic."
"I think you can’t fault anyone who thinks the decision we made is the right one because we are trying to put people first in the case of safety," he added. "We want to be able to know our athletes are going to not have to worry about their well-being if they are on the course or during practice or in a weight room training.”
For Painter, she agreed that is could be a blessing that the program is being postponed, giving the school time to find the right coach and find the athletes to get the Comets off the ground.
"In one way it might be a blessing in disguise," Painter said. "It basically got us to this point of almost ready, but it also buys us some time to do a good search for a coach, recruiting and getting the word out."
Statewide concerns
Elsewhere in the state, Maricopa County Community College District have reportedly discussed cutting athletics entirely for the next year.
Although that didn't play into CCC's decision to hold off on its Comets program, there still comes concern over the future of junior college sports in the state with the temporary loss of the Valley junior colleges.
A week ago 10 presidents at MCCCD colleges recommended the cancellation of sports for the 2020-21 year with no decision having been made as of press time. Athletes will have a chance to speak up for their sports at a MCCCD virtual forum on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
