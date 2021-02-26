Delayed season finally arrives for NAU football with SUU on deck

Well over 400 days since their last game against Idaho at the end of the 2019 season, the Northern Arizona football team will be back on the turf in the Walkup Skydome Saturday.

It is weird, football in the spring. Normally around now football is a long-gone memory, the team would be prepping for spring camp, and basketball or track and field would take center stage among Northern Arizona Athletics.

Not this time around.

The Lumberjacks will open their six-game spring slate of just Big Sky Conference games with the first of two scheduled meetings against Southern Utah Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Skydome.

It isn't really the timing or the way Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball envisioned his second season in Flagstaff going -- but not many could have foreseen a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic either.

"It's nice to have some normalcy, to tell you the truth, getting out there and practicing and preparing for an opponent," Ball said. "We move forward. It's been the thing we have been trying to get across to everybody is continue to move forward. ... We're here. It's time."