Delayed season finally arrives for NAU football with SUU on deck

Well over 400 days since their last game against Idaho at the end of the 2019 season, the Northern Arizona football team will be back on the turf in the Walkup Skydome Saturday.
It is weird, football in the spring. Normally around now football is a long-gone memory, the team would be prepping for spring camp, and basketball or track and field would take center stage among Northern Arizona Athletics.
Not this time around.
The Lumberjacks will open their six-game spring slate of just Big Sky Conference games with the first of two scheduled meetings against Southern Utah Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Skydome.
It isn't really the timing or the way Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball envisioned his second season in Flagstaff going -- but not many could have foreseen a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic either.
"It's nice to have some normalcy, to tell you the truth, getting out there and practicing and preparing for an opponent," Ball said. "We move forward. It's been the thing we have been trying to get across to everybody is continue to move forward. ... We're here. It's time."
The Lumberjacks struggled in Ball's first season in 2019. The team went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Big Sky. The Skydome was the place to be, as the Lumberjacks went a solid 4-2 at home, but had the opposite result on the road in going 0-6.
Calling the Lumberjacks a mixed bag that season would almost be an understatement. The Lumberjacks were one of the most dangerous offenses in the entire FCS but had one of the worst defenses at the same time.
Since then, Ball, who is a longtime defensive coach, has prioritized improving the defense and the team's physicality, and that has been seen in his recruiting classes loaded with burly running backs and big linemen on both sides of the ball.
The goal remains the same: compete for a conference title and a potential FCS playoff berth. Whether that is attainable remains to be seen.
"Everything that we've talked about, everything that we've been shooting for is available for us to accomplish," Ball said. " ... This is the perfect example of how to handle adversity."
Obviously the biggest question of the starting QB has been answered: Keondre Wudtee will start and ring in the new era at the spot post Case Cookus.
Just like Northern Arizona, Southern Utah is breaking in a new quarterback. The team hasn't officially selected a starter, but Justin Miller was named a team captain, leaving many expecting him to start.
Miller has played in just one game for the Thunderbirds -- the second half of a game against Montana State -- completing seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in 2019.
Southern Utah also made some staff changes at defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator just to add some more unknowns into the mix.
"We got a pretty good idea what they are going to do offensively and defensively," Ball said. "I don't think they are going to change a whole lot because the guy has been there. We put together a game plan knowing it might be a little different as far as tendencies are concerned."
League outlook
Weber State, the three-time defending Big Sky champion, is still the favorite, especially with Montana and Montana State not competing. Eastern Washington remains a factor, and some national FCS reporters think Idaho can surprise some.
Northern Arizona and Southern Utah are near the bottom of the eight-team Big Sky in many predictions -- mostly due to defensive struggles in the past and question marks and quarterback.
"We've shored up the defense with some transfers and freshmen that have stepped up," Ball said. "Offensively, offensive line-wise, running back-wise, receiver-wise, we are as deep as anybody in the country. I feel good and I think we match up really well. The talent in this league is really, really good."
Rivalry winding down
The games against Southern Utah, dubbed the "Grand Canyon Rivalry," may be ending soon. Or, at least, may not happen as often as it has.
The Thunderbirds are leaving the Big Sky for the Western Athletic Conference after the 2021-22 academic year. That leaves three games left between the two rivals, two in the spring and one in the fall. The two may schedule games in the nonconference slate in the future but that remains to be seen.
